Mini data center market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mini data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,843.99 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.17% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mini Data Center Market 2023-2027

Global mini data center market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global mini data center market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mini data center market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on, type (containerized data centers and micro data centers).

The containerized data centers segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Container data centers are the main support for future enterprises, providing the ability to use edge computing and disaster recovery. Businesses become competitive and want to expand to get more profit. The capacity of currently operating data centers will likely be depleted to make future business operations more efficient. Digital content produced by electronic devices is also exploding, increasing the need for reliable data center infrastructure with strong storage and processing power. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global mini data center market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mini data center market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Traditional data centers continue to grow in the United States , and mini data centers are being deployed in branch office environments. These mini data centers are primarily used by US government agencies and have recently spread to various industries such as healthcare. Infrastructure vendors such as HPE and Emerson Network Power may see market share during the forecast period. As the construction of modular data center facilities increases and awareness grows, these mini data centers will soon replace SMB server rooms. They are likely to see increased usage in sectors such as healthcare, education, and BFSI. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global mini data center market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased deployment of VDI is notably driving the market growth.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is transforming the IT workspace. Many companies around the world are busy implementing VDI solutions to facilitate flexibility in the workplace. The largest users of VDI solutions are healthcare, BFSI and education.

The emergence of converged infrastructure solutions and mini-data centers offers all SMEs the opportunity to implement mini-data centers with a unified IT infrastructure.

This includes creating servers, storage and networking to host multiple virtual machines in the same office building (rather than building data centers or co-locating existing data centers). Such an infrastructure can also be hosted in a small data center environment.

During the forecast period, VDIs may consider the advantages of small data centers for internal VDI deployments. This will help grow the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing need for edge computing is the key trend in the market.

Edge computing is an architectural model in which data produced by IoT devices is processed at the edge of the network, which is primarily located near the data source. The number of Internet devices is estimated to grow to 11.7 billion in 2020, giving a significant boost to the global data center market.

The use of RFID sensors to tag, track, connect and read objects in logistics and warehouses in the late 1990s popularized the IoT concept. The ever-increasing number of connected devices leads to the generation of large volumes of data. At the same time, ideas like the grid car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities are gaining ground.

Many industries such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive and social media are using IoT to augment data. By the end of 2021, IoT-enabled devices will increase data center traffic by about 40 times.

The growing number of IoT-enabled devices is creating a need for edge computing services. Commercial deployment of 5G will also provide a significant boost to the market by the end of the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Operational limitations are the major challenge impeding market growth.

The focus of data center operators is on improving power density at the rack level by using high-performance computing infrastructure. Many mega data center racks have a thermal density of 20 kW to 25 kW.

However, micro data center modules have limited support for such a high-performance infrastructure. This is because as the power density increases, power and cooling requirements increase.

Using an efficient computing infrastructure with inadequate power and cooling systems leads to equipment failures that disrupt business continuity.

Disaster recovery modules must be able to sustain operations during outages and failures without compromising performance.

What are the key data covered in this Mini Data Center Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mini data center market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mini data center market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mini data center market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mini data center market vendors

