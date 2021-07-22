MINI USA Set To Celebrate First Ever National Day Of Motoring With "MINI Together" Owner Event

Earlier this year, MINI USA officially declared July 24 as National Day of Motoring via the National Day Archives. Going forward, National Day of Motoring will be designated as a day for anyone, regardless of the car they drive, to celebrate the American road trip and to encourage people to get out and enjoy the open road.

To celebrate the first ever National Day of Motoring, MINI USA will host a nationwide rally experience for MINI owners called MINI Together. The event combines three unique elements, which includes an individual driving experience, a digital app-based experience with tasks, trivia and a scavenger hunt, followed by a national virtual get-together of participants at the end of the day.

"We're truly excited to join over one hundred of our dealers in hosting our passionate MINI community for a fun day of motoring," said Caryn Grun, Manager, Experiential Marketing at MINI USA. "As we like to say, MINI comes standard with friends, and MINI Together is a great opportunity to help strengthen these friendships."

Through the nationwide network of more than 100 participating MINI dealerships, MINI Together rally participants will check in and start the scavenger hunt-based game experience using a specially developed app. Drivers will complete smile-inducing tasks—such as "get lost and have fun doing it". At the end of the day, the community will come back together for a virtual evening event hosted by Mike Peyton, Vice President and Chief Motorer of MINI USA.

MINI Together was designed to give the MINI community an opportunity to rally while also complying with national and local guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

As 65% of all MINI owners have a pet, MINI USA has chosen Best Friends Animal Society as its charity partner for MINI Together. A charity partner with MINI USA since 2013, Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the euthanizing of dogs and cats in American animal shelters. Participants of MINI Together will have the opportunity to fundraise, with prizes awarded for top fundraisers and the scavenger hunt, will include "Best Friends" tasks and trivia.

The National Day of Motoring has been established as a day to celebrate the institution of driving and getting out to enjoy the open road with family and friends. For over 60 years, MINI has made cars that are fun to drive. In fact, "fun to drive" is the number one reason people buy a MINI according to customer shopping data. The MINI owner community is another draw to the brand. Many owners are known to join through MINI clubs and dealer driving events to enjoy motoring in the company of like-minded MINI fans.

