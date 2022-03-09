Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Size to Grow by USD 1.73 bn | North America will have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The rising focus on industrial automation across the world is driving the miniature parts zinc die casting market growth. However, factors such as the increasing use of advanced steel for automotive body parts may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

For more information about the drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the growth of the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The miniature parts zinc die casting market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, market expansions, investments, and distribution networks to compete in the market.

The miniature parts zinc die casting market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Carteret Die Casting Corp., Cascade Die Casting Group Inc., Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., Custom Metal Crafters Inc., Die Castings China, EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH and Co KG., ForceBeyond, Form Technologies, Kemlows Diecasting Products Ltd., LEECH Industries, Mag tec Casting Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd., Northwest Die Casting, Phb Inc., Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Dudley Ltd., Vexos, and Yoder Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the miniature parts zinc die casting market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into automotive, electronics, medical, and others . The automotive segment will contribute to the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Zinc is the most popularly used metal for casting procedures in the automotive industry. The automotive industry offers significant growth opportunities for the global miniature parts zinc die casting market. Casting procedures produce lightweight, easily maneuverable, and affordable accessories. The rising production of automobiles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, will lead to significant growth in the demand for metal cast parts, which is driving the growth of the automotive segment during the forecast period.

The will contribute to the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Zinc is the most popularly used metal for casting procedures in the automotive industry. The automotive industry offers significant growth opportunities for the global miniature parts zinc die casting market. Casting procedures produce lightweight, easily maneuverable, and affordable accessories. The rising production of automobiles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, will lead to significant growth in the demand for metal cast parts, which is driving the growth of the automotive segment during the forecast period. By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the miniature parts zinc die casting market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe , MEA, South American region.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Pipeline Integrity Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Carteret Die Casting

Corp., Cascade Die Casting Group Inc., Chicago

White Metal Casting Inc., Custom Metal Crafters Inc.,

Die Castings China, EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH and

Co KG., ForceBeyond, Form Technologies, Kemlows

Diecasting Products Ltd., LEECH Industries, Mag tec

Casting Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd., Northwest Die

Casting, Phb Inc., Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.,

Thomas Dudley Ltd., Vexos, and Yoder Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast

period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 C. Palmer Die Casting Inc.

Exhibit 97: C. Palmer Die Casting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: C. Palmer Die Casting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: C. Palmer Die Casting Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Carteret Die Casting Corp.

Exhibit 100: Carteret Die Casting Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Carteret Die Casting Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Carteret Die Casting Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Cascade Die Casting Group Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cascade Die Casting Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cascade Die Casting Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Cascade Die Casting Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Chicago White Metal Casting Inc.

Exhibit 106: Chicago White Metal Casting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Chicago White Metal Casting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Chicago White Metal Casting Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 ForceBeyond

Exhibit 109: ForceBeyond - Overview



Exhibit 110: ForceBeyond - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: ForceBeyond - Key offerings

10.8 Form Technologies

Exhibit 112: Form Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 113: Form Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Form Technologies - Key offerings

10.9 LEECH Industries

Exhibit 115: LEECH Industries - Overview



Exhibit 116: LEECH Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: LEECH Industries - Key offerings

10.10 Minda Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Phb Inc.

Exhibit 123: Phb Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Phb Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Phb Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio