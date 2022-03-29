Minimally Invasive Surgery Expert Named Director of Gynecology Services at NYU Langone Hospital--Brooklyn

Dr. Hur comes to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn after four years at Columbia University Medical Center, where she most recently held the positions of attending physician focusing on gynecologic specialty surgery and associate program director of their minimally invasive gynecologic surgery fellowship.

As the new director of gynecology services at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, Dr. Hur is focusing on several priorities, including improving equitable access to and the quality of care of gynecologic surgery in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and building a minimally invasive gynecologic surgery program to expand the gynecologic services being offered locally in Brooklyn. The goals of the minimally invasive gynecologic surgery program are to care for medically and surgically complex patients; perform advanced laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, and advanced hysteroscopies; and grow office-based procedures.

Dr. Hur's particular expertise includes advanced endometriosis surgeries, fertility-sparing ovarian surgeries, multistage hysteroscopic myomectomies, minimally invasive extractions of large ovarian or uterine tumors, and uterine-sparing multiple myomectomy.

"Dr. Hur has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to women's health throughout her distinguished career, and she is a significant addition to our already outstanding Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology," says Bret J. Rudy, MD , senior vice president and chief of hospital operations for NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. "She will lead the way in bringing new programs and cutting-edge technology to Brooklyn, enabling our patients to receive the highest level of specialty care in their own community."

In her role as vice chair for faculty development, Dr. Hur will help guide and support the ongoing efforts within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology to cultivate an inclusive, collaborative, and professional culture that respects individual differences, recognizes and rewards diverse talents, and helps each person reach their full potential.

"An accomplished physician, researcher, and educator, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hur to NYU Langone Health. She will lead the way in providing compassionate care to patients in Brooklyn," says Dana R. Gossett, MD , the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. "Dr. Hur has dedicated her career to advancing research in gynecologic surgery and to mentoring faculty and trainees. Her passion for the full spectrum of gynecologic care makes her an ideal leader for the hospital."

Dr. Hur also plans to integrate new programs and technology into the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She intends to introduce office-based hysteroscopy, which is a procedure to look inside the uterus to diagnose and treat conditions involving the uterine cavity such as retained intrauterine devices or endometrial polyps causing abnormal bleeding.

"I came to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn because I felt a very strong connection to the patient population and the mission of the hospital," she says. "It's very clear the hospital and its leadership are dedicated to elevating women's healthcare in this community. You need vision to move this mission forward. I want to be an important contributor to these efforts."

About Dr. Hur

Dr. Hur spent four years at Columbia University Medical Center, where in addition to her surgical role she served as an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology. Before coming to Columbia, she spent nearly 12 years as an attending physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston where she served as director of the minimally invasive gynecologic surgery division, and director of the minimally invasive gynecologic surgery fellowship. Earlier medical positions include serving as an attending physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and then as a fellow physician at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Columbia College, a master's degree in public health in clinical effectiveness from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and a medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Hur is the recipient of multiple awards, including seven teaching awards: five faculty teaching awards presented by chief residents during her years at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the National Faculty Award for residency education given by the Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a medical student teaching award.

She is the author of nearly 40 articles of original research, including an upcoming article in the Journal of Minimally Invasive Gynecology that provides a systemic review of pregnancy outcomes after radiofrequency ablation of uterine fibroids .

