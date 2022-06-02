Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 324.9 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Continuous innovation in surgical robots generating enormous lucrative opportunities; other MIS-associated technologies also witnessing constant advancements, thus enriching minimally invasive surgery market

Growing awareness of advantages of MIS over open surgeries catalyzing preference among patients; Europe and Latin America lucrative markets, wherein presence of vast target population to propel profitable avenues

ALBANY, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological advancements in robotics, image guidance systems, and equipment such as laparoscopic instruments and sutures continue to enhance the benefits of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques, as observed in the minimally invasive surgery market demand analysis. Growing adoption of robot-assisted surgeries in multiple specialties has allowed companies to grow market shares for minimally invasive surgery market. The global market valuation is forecast to surpass US$ 324.9 Bn by 2031.

Surge in numbers of laparoscopic procedures globally over the past few decades has generated massive revenues to many minimally invasive surgery market players. The growing awareness of the advantages of surgical robots over the conventional laparoscopy is likely to shape the future market outlook for minimally invasive surgery. The study authors found that laparoscopy held largest revenue share in the minimally invasive surgery market in 2020.

The directions of the minimally invasive surgery market have been influenced by adoption of laparoscopic techniques notably in general surgery. Medtech companies have gained significant revenues from the sales of surgical equipment made of innovative materials, such as in handheld equipment. Rise in number of MIS in cardiology particularly for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has offered value-grab opportunities to key players in the minimally invasive surgery market.

Request Brochure of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66893

Key Findings of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Study

Adoption of Surgical Robots to Spur Value-grab Opportunities: Continuing innovation in robotic surgery systems has made a large bearing on the development of the minimally invasive surgery market. Growing adoption and preference of robotics-assisted surgical systems notably in complex surgeries has spurred the revenue growth for players. The past few years have witnessed rapid commercialization of surgical robots in the minimally invasive surgery market on the back of the adoption of these in orthopedic and neurology.

Continuing innovation in robotic surgery systems has made a large bearing on the development of the minimally invasive surgery market. Growing adoption and preference of robotics-assisted surgical systems notably in complex surgeries has spurred the revenue growth for players. The past few years have witnessed rapid commercialization of surgical robots in the minimally invasive surgery market on the back of the adoption of these in orthopedic and neurology. Growing Preference of Advanced Laparoscopic Surgical Procedures Propelling Market Growth: Remarkable pace of adoption of laparoscopic procedures in various specialties is propelling constant advancements in MIS-associated technology. The application of laparoscopic instruments will continue to grow in the near future, underpinning enormous revenue potential in the segment. New-age instruments in the minimally invasive surgery market is likely to unlock doors to new opportunities. A case in point is the popularity of single-incision laparoscopic surgery among patients.

Remarkable pace of adoption of laparoscopic procedures in various specialties is propelling constant advancements in MIS-associated technology. The application of laparoscopic instruments will continue to grow in the near future, underpinning enormous revenue potential in the segment. New-age instruments in the minimally invasive surgery market is likely to unlock doors to new opportunities. A case in point is the popularity of single-incision laparoscopic surgery among patients. Industry Players Lean on Capitalizing on Constant Pace of Technology Innovations: Adoption of cutting-edge 3D visualization technology and innovations on surgical instruments and sutures have unlocked incredible avenues for market players. Medtech and healthcare IT companies have been growing R&D on surgical instruments to capture steady revenues.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Minimally Invasive Surgery Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=66893

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Key Drivers

The past few decades have witnessed an increase in preference of MIS among surgeons as well as patients in orthopedic procedures. The demand for minimally invasive surgeries is growing for orthopedic disorders, including knee replacement. This is expanding the avenue of the minimally invasive surgery market.

Growing awareness of the benefits of MIS among elderly population such as short hospital stay and rapid post-surgery recovery is propelling the demand in the minimally invasive surgery market. Increased access to medical reimbursements for chronic diseases has catalyzed the demand for minimally invasive surgeries in hospitals.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66893

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe held a substantial share of the minimally invasive surgery market in 2020. Rise in elderly population has been a key trend spurring the demand for MIS. The regional market is anticipated to account for a sizable share during the forecast period.

held a substantial share of the minimally invasive surgery market in 2020. Rise in elderly population has been a key trend spurring the demand for MIS. The regional market is anticipated to account for a sizable share during the forecast period. The TMR study has forecast that Latin America has emerged as remarkably lucrative region in minimally invasive surgery market, and is projected to advance at promising CAGR during 2022–2031. High prevalence of chronic illness has propelled the demand for minimally invasive surgeries in the region.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=66893

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the minimally invasive surgery market are Smith & Nephew plc, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Saint Michael's Hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories.

Segmentation

Procedure

Laparoscopic Surgery



Robotic Surgery



Endoscopic Mucosal Resection



Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection



Transcatheter

Disease Indication

Orthopedic Surgery



Knee





Spine





Shoulder





Others



Cardiac Surgery



Mitral Valve





Aortic Valve





Structural Heart Disease





Tricuspid Valve





Others



General Surgery



Gastrointestinal Surgery





Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery



Urology Surgery



Thoracic Surgery



Gynecology Surgery



Vascular Surgery



Cancer Surgery



Breast Surgery



Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery



Bariatric Surgery



Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery



Neurosurgery



Others



Pediatric

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Endosurgery Devices Market: Growing awareness regarding the advantages of laparoscopic surgeries, advent of robotic assisted endosurgery devices, and evolution of modern day surgical procedures are some of the leading factors that are expected to propel the expansion of the endosurgery devices market in the near future.

Spine Surgery Robots Market: Rise in funding for research & development activities by governments and private organizations, rapid development in robotic surgical technology, and increase in the acceptance of minimal invasive surgeries are key factors fueling demand for spine surgical robots globally.

Surgery Tables Market: The global surgical tables market has benefited significantly from a rise in investments in the health care sector. Moreover, an emerging trend that has had a direct impact on the surgery tables market is the use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research