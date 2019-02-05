Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Worth $38.3 Billion Bn 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size is expected to reach USD 38.3 billion by 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. The preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) procedures is rising as they are less traumatic and they facilitate faster recover process than traditional open surgeries.

Handheld instruments led the device segment in terms of revenue share in 2017. On the other hand, electrosurgical devices are expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Orthopedic led the application segment in terms of revenue share in 2017 owing to easy surgical alternatives with minimum tissue disruption in the form of MIS procedures

Continuous adoption of MIS techniques for spine related procedures has led to the expansion of procedural volumes for orthopedic MIS

Hospital segment held a majority of the market share in 2017. On the other hand, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is likely to experience the fastest growth in the forthcoming years

Ambulatory surgical centers offer same day surgery and discharge at lower costs. At present, over 5,500 Medicare certified ambulatory care centers are present in U.S.

North America held majority of the market share in 2017 due to the presence of supportive reimbursement framework for innovative MIS devices and procedures

Medtronic; Abbott; NuVasive, Inc.; CONMED; Stryker; Smith & Nephew; Zimmer Biomet; and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market.

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Device (Handheld, Inflation), Application (Cardiac, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedic), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/minimally-invasive-surgical-instruments-market

Minimal invasive technologies are designed to reduce trauma, blood loss, scarring, and chances of infection than traditional open surgeries. Patients can resume their daily activities in shorter time after these surgical procedures. In addition, the costs involved in minimally invasive surgeries are significantly less than in-patient and conventional open surgeries. Therefore, MIS procedures prove to be beneficial for patients as well as payers. The benefits of MIS in various areas of orthopedics have contributed to the growing demand for less traumatic alternatives with minimum tissue disruption of bones.

Grand View Research has segmented the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market based on device, application, end use, and region:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Handheld Instruments



Inflation Devices



Cutter Instruments



Guiding Devices



Electrosurgical Devices



Auxiliary Devices



Monitoring & Visualization Devices

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cardiac



Gastrointestinal



Orthopedic



Vascular



Gynecological



Urological



Thoracic



Cosmetic



Dental



Others

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

