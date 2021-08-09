MINISO Announces Upcoming International Release of Minions Series Products

"We have consistently pursued collaborations with some of the best IPs in the business," said MINISO's Vice-President of International Business Vincent Huang. "Minions is the latest in our history of successful partnerships." MINISO's Minions series, which first debuted in China to a roaring welcome, is scheduled for a rollout in Singapore first, before gradually expanding to the rest of south-east Asia, the US, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the meantime, MINISO is building on its list of collaborations with IP licensors. To date, the brand has established a co-branding track-record with more than20 IP licensors who own popular brands such as Marvel, Disney, We Bare Bears, Coca Cola, Sesame Street and Sanrio. In addition, MINISO has localized IPs in many countries such as The Untamed in China and the CASC（China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation） collection while pushing the boundaries by creating its own IP. This year, MINISO debuted its first self-created IP – the Xico Crossover Collection – in Mexico.

MINISO's world-class supply chain of sourcing materials and manufacturing allows the brand to bring new and trendy products to shelves frequently. The brand's homegrown team of designers from the MINISO Design Academy, its annual investment of over RMB 100 million in product design and development, as well as its collaboration with European and South Korean designers also help ensure the product pipeline remains full, original, creative, and practical.

These creations have won a series of international design accolades such as the iF, Red Dot and A'Design awards. MINISO plans to release a range of original IP creations later this year.

About MINISO

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,587 stores in over 95 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.

