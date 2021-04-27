MINISO Awarded With two Red Dot Awards in 2021

One of MINISO's award-winning products, its Minimalism Double-sided Makeup Mirror, fully embodies traditional Eastern geometric aesthetics while easily integrating into the modern home environment, thanks to its stripped-back design and smooth appearance. The mirror, priced roughly 7 USD, features a base with storage function, which can store commonly-used jewelry or skin care products. One side of the product is a flat mirror while the other side is a 2X magnification mirror. In addition, the mirror surface can be easily swiveled 360 degrees to adjust the angle.

As a frequently used daily cleaning tool, another award-winning product from MINISO, the Ten Thousand Bristles Toothbrush features a widened arc brush head, ultra-soft high-density bristles, and silicone non-slip handle, bringing consumers a more comfortable and hygienic brushing experience. Each pack of 2 only costs 3.5 USD and it is one of the brand's best sellers.

The Red Dot Design Award is an internationally renowned German design competition whose origins date back to 1955, which appraises the best products created every year over roughly 50 categories. Whether aesthetically appealing, functional, smart, or innovative, what the award-winning objects have in common is their outstanding design quality.

With its commitment to providing affordable but well-designed products, the company boasts more than 1,000 in-house product designers and developers while investing over USD 15.2 million (RMB 100 million) in product design and development on a yearly basis. Moreover, MINISO established the MINISO Design Academy (MDA) in 2018, which has seen it partner with some of the best product designers from Finland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, and South Korea to create top-quality and creative products, winning the brand 28 international design awards, such as the iF Product Design Award, Red Dot Award and A' Design Award.

As a part of its design capabilities and IP strategy, MINISO has also partnered with 17 IP licensors of world-famous brands, such as Marvel, Disney, and Hello Kitty, thereby allowing MINISO to capitalize on popular trends by featuring their elements in its product design.

About MINISO:

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,514 stores in over 80 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.

