MINISO Group Will Report June Quarter 2022 And Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 25, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO and HKEx: 9896, "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it plans to release its June quarter 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 25, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed by the following zoom link or dialing the following numbers:

Access 1

Join Zoom meeting.

Zoom link: https://dooyle.zoom.us/j/87479825938?pwd=OVozeDBjNzhicDdiNnZsQTJhSnNNUT09

Meeting Number: 874 7982 5938

Meeting Passcode: 9896

Access 2

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers by using the same meeting number and passcode with access 1.

United States Toll Free: 833 548 0276 (or +1 646 518 9805)

Mainland China Toll Free: 400 182 3168 (or 400 616 8835)

Hong Kong, China (Charge Fees): +852 5803 3730 (or +852 5803 3731)

United Kingdom (Charge Fees): +44 203 481 5237 (or +44 131 460 1196)

France (Charge Fees): +33 1 7037 9729 (or+33 1 7037 2246)

Singapore (Charge Fees): +65 3158 7288 (or +65 3165 1065)

Canada (Charge Fees): +1 438 809 7799 (or +1 204 272 7920)

Access 3

Listeners can also access the meeting through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.miniso.com/.

The replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.miniso.com/.

About MINISO Group Holding Limited

MINISO Group is a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit http://ir.miniso.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Raine Hu

MINISO Group Holding Limited

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

