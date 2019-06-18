MINISO Stores to Hit 180 in Mexico by Year End; Signs Strategic Alliance with Fibra Uno

MINISO Mexico has been expanding rapidly across the country since being founded in 2016. Store count was nearly 100 by the end of 2018, and it is expected to reach 180 stores this year. To support the expansion, MINISO Mexico has entered into strategic alliance with Fibra Uno.

MINISO's success in Mexico is due to the efforts the Mexico team put into marketing, branding, team building and IT infrastructure.

Global Co-Founder and CEO of MINISO Mr. Ye Guofu said, "Good products with good stores, good branding and good teams," is the only way for MINISO to succeed in international markets. The 5+5 product team initiated by MINISO Mexico facilitates the creation of unique styles which increases product popularity in the region.

MINISO signed agreement at the Summit with agents in Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Uruguay to jointly develop Latin American markets.

SOURCE MINISO Japan