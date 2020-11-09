Ministry of Supply and Sezzle Team Up to Pay It Forward with Starter Kits

As the country grappled with the pandemic this year, many Americans have faced unexpected financial challenges coupled with historically-high levels of unemployment. Together, Sezzle and Ministry of Supply will gift thousands of kits to Americans as they prepare for upcoming job interviews, pursue fresh starts, or simply need new, quality clothing. To participate, people need only complete a short questionnaire here .

"At the start of the pandemic, we knew we needed to step up for our community in any way we could. We designed and donated 70,000 masks and gave away $25,000 of clothing for interviews," said Ministry of Supply Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Aman Advani. "But we wanted to do more. By partnering with Sezzle, we're scaling that effort tenfold. We're on a mission to use science to make clothing that supports you in your life's work, and we hope Starter Kits can help during this particularly challenging time."

"As a Public Benefit Corporation, Sezzle is committed to giving and supporting communities in need," said Veronica Katz, Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer. "Resource-strapped Americans who need to budget and buy responsibly this holiday can use Sezzle to buy now and pay later with four easy, interest-free installments, at Ministry of Supply as well as at over 20,000 other stores."

"We're delighted to help underwrite this campaign with purpose; it's fully in line with our mission of giving back and empowering the next generation," added Katz.

If you or someone you know is in need and would like to apply for a free Starter Kit, please visit ministryofsupply.com/kit .

About Ministry of Supply

Launched in 2012, Ministry of Supply is an apparel company using science and technology to make clothing scientifically better. Founded out of MIT, Ministry of Supply leverages advanced manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, innovative materials and the principles of the scientific method to solve everyday wardrobe problems. Ministry of Supply has 6 stores across the U.S. For more information, visit ministryofsupply.com or @ MinistryofSupply on Instagram.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.8 million Active Consumers across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans. Sezzle's seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 20,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visit sezzle.com.

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Sezzle

Related Links

https://sezzle.com

