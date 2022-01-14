Minit Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Process Mining by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Minit as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global process mining market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading process mining vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Process mining helps organizations in analyzing, identifying, automating, and monitoring event logs and real-time system data in order to improve end-to-end operational business processes. Process mining comprises a dynamic set of tools that collects data from an organization's IT systems and various data sources. This collected data helps organizations in identifying business gaps and resolving issues that may have an impact on the performance of business processes.

Organizations are automating their business processes in order to drive digital transformation, and processes play a critical role in the effective implementation of these digital business initiatives. Process mining is a critical solution that uncovers existing processes in an organization and provides solutions to subject matter experts for modeling, documenting, and collaborating to re-engineer an organization's operational processes. Process mining is also helping organizations to go beyond traditional use cases of process discovery and is helping map the process mining solutions with customer journey mapping to further enhance customer experience. Organizations are also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) that allow them to automatically discover and optimize critical business processes.

"Minit, with its comprehensive technology for process mining, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the process mining market", states Pranjal Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Minit's AI-based root cause analysis helps organizations to automatically evaluate possible bottlenecks. Furthermore, it uses ML algorithms for detailed metrics and statistics and advanced dashboards that combine interconnected visualization from both, process mining and business intelligence. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Minit is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global process mining market."

Rasto Hlavac, Chief Strategy Officer at Minit, commented: "We are beyond excited to be named a leader for the fourth time in a row by independent analysts. We appreciate that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognized Minit as Technology Leader in its SPARK Matrix: Process Mining 2021, proving that our efforts and investments both in our technology and our customers are paying off."

Additional Resources:

About Minit

Minit, a Leader in the process mining market according to Everest Group and NelsonHall, enables businesses to achieve seamless operations by uncovering opportunities for higher operational efficiency.

Its customer-first approach, flexible solution deployment, and risk-free model empower process experts as well as business stakeholders to quickly understand their processes and implement data-driven improvements from day one. Customers claim that Minit's award-winning solution and its features such as AI-Powered Root Cause Analysis, Simulations, or patent-pending Hierarchical Process Mining are critical for them in gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and backed by global Venture Capital firms Salesforce Ventures, Earlybird VC, Target Global, and OTB Ventures, Minit transforms the way its customers approach continuous process improvement. As a fast-growing company, it's headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in New York, London, and Bratislava. Through its extensive network of partners, Minit serves customers all around the world.

Learn more about Minit at minit.io/about. See the solution in action at minit.io/software.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

