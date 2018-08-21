MiniTool Released Newly Upgraded Partition Wizard 10.3 - German Added

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited, the leading provider for disk manager, data protection and data recovery software, has just released its new partition manager - MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3. The brand new version comes with German language and fixes multiple bugs.

As a disk partition manager for Windows 10/8.1/8/7 and Windows Server 2019/2016/2012/2008/2003, MiniTool Partition Wizard helps to settle low disk space warnings, migrate Windows 10 to SSD, recover lost partitions, manage dynamic disks, and much more. MiniTool Partition Wizard is regarded as one of the best partition alternatives, and this update brings enhanced functions.

What's New in Version 10.3?

Added German language.

German language. Corrected Partition Info (Total Physical Sector) in Properties.

Partition Info (Total Physical Sector) in Properties. Bug fix s for software crashe s that occur in special circumstances .

for software crashe . Support s Windows Server 2019.

MiniTool has devoted itself to providing worldwide users the best user experience. Providing a multi-language database is one of the steps that MiniTool takes to achieve this goal. Since the newly added Japanese language version last year, now users are able to switch their language preference to German in MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3.

Another change in MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3 is that it corrects the Partition Info in Properties. In previous versions, Total Physical Sector of a partition is displayed in GB or TB. For instance, total physical sector of partition C: (100.03 GB). This is more likely to describe the total partition size instead of describing how many physical sector this partition has, so now MiniTool displays this information as: total physical sector of partition C: 209785172 (100.03 GB), removing any ambiguity.

More bugs are fixed in MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3. Users reported that MiniTool Partition Wizard sometimes crashes when there is storage space created in Windows 10. MiniTool determined this is mainly caused by an incorrect file system of the newly created Microsoft storage space (file system shown as Other). Now, this issue has been resolved and this partition manager can run properly even with an abnormal file system. In addition, MiniTool keeps improving its partition resizing algorithms, ensuring a faster process and minimizing any risks.

As the best partition magic alternative, MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3 works well on all kinds of hard drives including HDD, SSD, hardware RAID, dynamic disk, GPT disk, external hard drives, USB drives, and other removable devices. It is an all-in-one hard disk partition manager for both PC and Windows Server users. MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3 is compatible with Windows Server 2019.

Pricing and Availability

MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3 Free Edition is available at:

https://www.partitionwizard.com/free-partition-manager.html

MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3 Pro Edition for $39 is available at:

https://www.partitionwizard.com/partition-magic-free.html

MiniTool Partition Wizard 10.3 Server Edition for $159 is available at:

https://www.partitionwizard.com/partition-manager-server.html

About MiniTool

MiniTool® Software Limited provides professional IT solutions for home and business users, providing service in the aspects of disk partition management, hard drive backup, and data recovery. After ten years of development, today tens of millions of users are using MiniTool software all around the world.

