MiniTool Releases MiniTool MovieMaker 2.4: 5 Cool Text Templates Added

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited releases the latest version of Movie Maker software - MiniTool MovieMaker 2.4. It adds 5 new text templates and user feedback. This new version of MiniTool MovieMaker reduces the load time when launching and makes improvements for file editing and saving.

Add 5 Cool Text Templates

To make users' videos stand out and enrich the video content, adding animated text to video would be a better choice. It helps draw viewers' attention. At the same time, the added animated text would make it easier for viewers to understand the video clearly. Thus, MiniTool MovieMaker adds 5 new animated text templates on the previous version. Users can choose their favorite text templates and create animated text videos with ease.

Add the Approach to User Feedback

MiniTool is devoted to offering more video editing options and better user experience. The question of how to better satisfy users' needs are also taken into account. Accordingly, MiniTool gives users the option to the User Feedback page. They can leave suggestions or questions in the Feedback box to help MiniTool better understand users' current experience and needs.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Bug fixes for abnormal text editing: When adding text to video in previous versions, users might come across problems like "shows incomplete text" or "abnormal playback". While in MiniTool MovieMaker 2.4, MiniTool has fixed these bugs.

Bug fixes for opening & saving project file: MiniTool constantly makes improvements in opening & saving project files.

Improvements: In older versions, it takes much time to launch MiniTool MovieMaker and sometimes it crashes when editing files. The latest version improves the load speed and software stability.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

Developed by MiniTool® Software Limited, MiniTool MovieMaker is a free video maker with no watermarks. This tool is packed with various video editing features like video reverser, video speed controller, video splitter, audio remover, and many more. The easy-to-understand interface makes it stand out from other simple video editors.

About MiniTool

MiniTool Software Limited is dedicated to developing professional video maker, video converter, disk partition manager, data recovery and system backup software, and offers users the latest tech information and solutions.

For more information, please visit MiniTool Official Site:

https://moviemaker.minitool.com

https://www.partitionwizard.com

SOURCE MiniTool Software