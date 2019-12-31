MiniTool Software Released the Newest Power Data Recovery V8.7

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited. released its newest version of data recovery software - MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.7. In addition to adding two new editions, the new version of this software also makes some improvements in its performance and fixes some bugs.

Two Subscription Editions for Personal Users

Different from the past, MiniTool Software adds two subscription editions in MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.7: Monthly Subscription Edition and Yearly Subscription Edition.

The Monthly Subscription Edition is designed for users with short-term data recovery requirements. This license can be used in one computer and comes with a 1-month free upgrade service and a snap-in WinPE Bootable Builder.

The Yearly Subscription Edition enables users to use the full features of the software to recover their lost or deleted data in different situations within 1 year. The license also works on one computer.

MiniTool confirms that both subscriptions will get automatically renewed unless users cancel the subscription before the next term.

The Personal Ultimate Edition with the lifetime free upgrade service is still kept for users who have the long-term requirements on data recovery.

Enhanced Data Recovery Effect

This new version of MiniTool Power Data Recovery has optimized its data recovery ability. MiniTool says they have made some improvement on data recovery algorithm to enhance this software performance.

Compared with the former versions, V8.7 brings better data recovery result on FLV and MOV files, especially when it comes to RAW scan. Such data recovery success rate is increased by 60% around.

Additionally, more bugs have been fixed and free users can automatically acquire the latest version when the software is launched.

About MiniTool Power Data Recovery

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is designed to recover files from computer hard drives, restore lost files from memory cards, rescue data from corrupted or damaged CD/DVD discs, etc. on condition that the lost or deleted files are not damaged or overwritten by new data. With the bootable edition of this software, users can also retrieve files from an unbootable computer.

About MiniTool Software Limited.

MiniTool Software Limited. is a dedicated software development company. It offers multiple programs like data recovery software - MiniTool Power Data Recovery, partition manager - MiniTool Partition Wizard, backup software - MiniTool ShadowMaker, and mobile data recovery software for both Android & iOS.

Official websites:

https://www.minitool.com

https://www.partitionwizard.com

SOURCE MiniTool Software

Related Links

http://www.minitool.com

