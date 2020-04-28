MiniTool Software Releases Power Data Recovery V8.8 with New Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited released new Power Data Recovery V8.8 with some new updates. The latest version 8.8 adds Spanish support. It also extends the language support for its File Previewer. This new release of MiniTool Power Data Recovery optimizes the RAW scan on SWF files by delivering more accurate recovery results. The software download and installation speed is improved as well.

Added Spanish Support

This time MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.8 added support for Spanish. MiniTool software has been working on adding more language support so as to let more people worldwide to use this product and help them with lost data recovery. Other languages include English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, Korean, now this data recovery program supports seven languages.

New Language Support for File Previewer

The File Previewer of new MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.8 now also supports French, Italian, Korean, and Spanish. The File Previewer embedded in this software lets users preview files before restoring them. The supported preview file types are up to 70 types. The new language support for the File Previewer enables more users to determine if the files are the ones they want.

Improved RAW Scan on SWF Files

The new version 8.8 of MiniTool Power Data Recovery optimizes the RAW scan on SWF files. Now it can scan and recover SWF files more accurately. To scan and recover specific type of files, users can click the Settings button next to Scan button on the main UI of MiniTool Power Data Recovery.

Software Download and Installation Speed is Faster

The research and development team from MiniTool optimized the software download and installation process. Users can download and install new MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.8 on their Windows computers in less time.

About MiniTool Power Data Recovery

Developed by MiniTool® Software Limited, MiniTool Power Data Recovery can recover any deleted/lost files from Windows computer, external hard drive, SSD, USB flash/pen/thumb drive, phone or camera SD memory cards, etc. It helps users rescue data after various data loss situations like system crash, hard drive failure, and more.

About MiniTool

MiniTool® Software Limited is a leading computer software provider. For more than ten years, it has developed professional data recovery software, disk partition manager, system backup and restore software, free movie maker and video editor, free video downloader, and more. Some new software products are also in development to meet more users' demands.

