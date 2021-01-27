MiniTool Video Converter 3.0.0 Major Release: Screen Recorder & Japanese Added

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® software just released MiniTool Video Converter 3.0.0. Only five months after the last update, this free video converter has added a Screen Record feature and optional Japanese language and has fixed several previous bugs.

Brand New Screen Record

MiniTool says multimedia users have a strong demand for video recording, especially when they need to record video tutorials and instructions, capture webinars and online calls, record gameplays, as well as grab streaming videos and online events.

Therefore, MiniTool Video Converter 3.0.0 version has added a new Screen Record feature to meet the various screen recording needs so that users don't have to install additional software or plug-ins. According to MiniTool, users can easily capture all the activities that occur on their computer screens, and then save the recorded video in the desired format without watermarks.

The drawback is that MiniTool Video Converter 3.0.0 can only work on the Windows system and there are no editing tools for post-production. However, the MiniTool team claims that they may make up for this in subsequent updates.

Japanese Added

MiniTool is always making efforts to expand its user groups worldwide and improve its user experience. Considering the huge demand for video software in Japan, MiniTool Video Converter 3.0.0 has added a Japanese option.

Users can switch between English and Japanese with one click, which helps the program to be further popularized globally. MiniTool claims that more languages will be added based on market feedback in the future.

Improvements & Bug Fixes

The MiniTool team also fixed some bugs in the MiniTool Video Converter 2.1.0 version, such as the unequal file length before and after conversion, the inconsistency between the actual size of the converted file and the estimated size, etc.

About MiniTool Video Converter

Initially released on July 29, 2020, MiniTool Video Converter is aiming to provides users with the most direct solution to convert audio and video files to various formats, and download videos, audio tracks, playlists, as well as subtitles.

About MiniTool

As a dedicated software development company, MiniTool® Software Ltd. has been committed to providing users with the latest and professional solutions in partition management, data recovery, file backup, video production, and video conversion.

SOURCE MiniTool Solution Ltd.