Mink Oil Market to Reach US$ 31.70 Mn by 2031; Substantive Utilization in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products to Propel Abundant Opportunities: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mink oil products have gained enormous commercialization from the widespread use of these as skin moisturizer and a key part of protective element for various skin types. In recent years, the ingredients find massive use in shoe care products, thus propelling the revenue growth of the mink oil market. The global valuation of mink oil market is anticipated to reach US$ 31.70 Mn by 2031.

Mink farms have increasingly more responsive toward animal cruelty. Thus, their bottom line has witnessed a decline. However, still there exist proclivity toward sourcing animal fat without involving any cruelty. The use of mink oil has proliferated in recent years notably in leather durrant, animal feed, and cosmetics care applications.

Europe has been a hub of production of mink oil, with Denmark contributing massive avenues. The demand for genuine mink oil products is expanding the horizon for various suppliers of emollients and lubricants products. Healing properties of mink oil make this as highly popular in cosmetic and personal care industry, where the oil acts a natural moisturizer.

Key Findings of Mink Oil Market Study

Mink Oil Gathered Traction for Leather Care Products: Rise in consumption of leather products has spurred the sales of products in the mink oil market. An enormous pace of urbanization has fueled massive profitable avenues in the leather durrant segment during the forecast period. Substantial consumption has stemmed from increased awareness regarding the fatty acids derived from animals for making leather soft and flexible. Mink oil products have been popularized as leather moisturizer.

Rise in consumption of leather products has spurred the sales of products in the mink oil market. An enormous pace of urbanization has fueled massive profitable avenues in the leather durrant segment during the forecast period. Substantial consumption has stemmed from increased awareness regarding the fatty acids derived from animals for making leather soft and flexible. Mink oil products have been popularized as leather moisturizer. Use in Cosmetics to Rise Substantially During Forecast Period: Rise in demand for mink oil for cosmetics has propelled vast revenue streams in recent years, note the TMR study on the mink oil market. Further, wide use in skincare product has underpinned revenue growth, find the TMR analysts in the mink oil market. Of note, animal products are being discouraged in some countries, thus making a dent on the revenue growth of the mink oil market. The cosmetics & personal care segment is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Producers of Emollients Leverage Mint Oil for Value Addition Across Multiple Industries: Apart from cosmetic application, the demand for animal feed additives has expanded the sales, find the TMR study on the mink oil market.

Mink Oil Market: Key Drivers

The demand for premium-care skincare products worldwide is a key driver of the mint oil market. Mink oil have shown to have long-lasting effects on skincare.

Cosmetics product manufacturers are continuously expanding their product portfolio in production and marketing of fatty acids. This has fueled the prospects of the mink oil market. On the other hand, fur farming has attracted criticism over the past few years.

Mink Oil Market: Lucrative Regions

Latin America is a highly lucrative region in the mink oil market. The valuation of the regional market is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

is a highly lucrative region in the mink oil market. The valuation of the regional market is projected to advance at CAGR of during the forecast period. Opportunities in East Asia are growing substantially. The regional market is projected to expand substantially in the next few years.

Mink Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players are AILI Inc., Fitohim farm LLC, PFAU Oil, Spec Environment solution, Touch of Mink, and Mink Seal company

Global Mink Oil Market Segmentation

Mink Oil Market, by Grade

Low Grade

Premium Grade

Mink Oil Market, End-use

Leather Durrant

Animal Feed Additives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other

Mink Oil Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research