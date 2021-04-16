Minneapolis-based ScoreSide Announces Its Partnership with Nashville SC Forward CJ Sapong to Become the Startup's First Professional Athlete Ambassador

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 10-year MLS veteran and 2011 Rookie of the Year, Sapong will represent the face of ScoreSide within MLS soccer and the broader pro athletic community.

ScoreSide is a new, real-time mobile platform that helps unite sports fans with a shared passion for giving. It has hundreds of active campaigns across the MLS, NHL, NBA and MLB, and recently completed campaigns for the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

CJ Sapong of Nashville SC

"We're thrilled CJ decided to join and help us to extend ScoreSide's mission across not only MLS, but to other markets as well," said Ben Bakken, ScoreSide Founder. "His MLS accomplishments, character and off-the-field passion for community impact . . . he's just a perfect fit for what we do."

Sapong was drafted in the first round of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft to Sporting Kansas City. Ten seasons, 276 MLS appearances, 71 goals and 25 assists later, he's a league staple.

Off the field, Sapong is the founder of Sacred Seeds, a charity benefiting underprivileged communities through the power of self-sustaining agriculture and improved nutrition.

CJ also currently serves as an executive board member for the Black Players for Change (BPC), a coalition of professional athletes of color galvanized to bring attention and impact to inequalities in minority communities.

Sapong looks to ScoreSide to help drive his mission to not only assist the next generation of professional athletes, but moreover the next generation of conscious fans.

"After talking with ScoreSide, it was apparent their leadership's vision and heart for improving the lives of others through sports-based giving aligned broadly with mine," said Sapong. "It's a unique opportunity to help build a brand, galvanize fans here in Nashville and others around the country, and use new, exciting technology to drive money where it's needed most."

The foundation of ScoreSide's platform is built upon processing real-time game data to drive real-world change.

"We're leveraging what users love about watching sports to drive donations to charities of all kinds and sizes," said Clark Torgerson, a ScoreSide Founder and SpaceX alum. "We want ScoreSide to be the easiest and most engaging way for fans, athletes, and professional teams to connect their collective passion for community good. CJ will contribute with that effort," said Torgerson. "He describes himself as a 'serial entrepreneur.' I think he'll fit right in."

