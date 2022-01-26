Minneapolis Police Department Contracts LEFTA Systems to Strengthen Training Documentation Processes

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEFTA Systems, the industry leader for law enforcement internal documentation processes and applications, today announced that the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) has purchased the SHIELD Suite, aimed at documenting officer training from the time they enter the police academy until they leave or retire from the department.

Minneapolis joins fellow "Twin City" Saint Paul as a LEFTA Systems client, with the Saint Paul Police Department having purchased the software in November.

LEFTA Systems CEO and Founder Bryan Selzer

By using the training documentation track of LEFTA Systems' SHIELD Suite, all aspects of MPD's training will be captured on one platform. Specifically, the Department has purchased:

Academy Training Software (ATRAX) – This allows management to document training of new recruits while in the police academy, including — but not limited to — firearms qualification, vehicle operation, knowledge of department rules, state laws and many more. ATRAX will also help to identify poor recruit performance.

Field Training Software (FTO) – The LEFTA FTO software monitors of on-the-job performance during the field training curriculum and probationary period. This allows management to identify training required to improve poor trainee performance, as well as monitor the performance of FTOs and the overall health of MPD's field training program.

Managing Employee Training Records Software (METR) – This is utilized for tracking an employee's training records from their date of hire until the day they retire or separate from the agency. METR has the ability to capture training records such as firearms requalification, in-service training, state mandated training (i.e., Bias Based Profiling, De-Escalation, Use of Force Training, etc.), as well as ensuring that employees sign-off on required policies.

The applications come with an Early Intervention System (EIS) that alerts management of potential issues.

"Implementing the right combination of technologies allows law enforcement agencies to immediately create, store and access a variety of reports and statistics, that offer both deep analysis and actionable insights," said LEFTA Systems CEO and Founder Bryan Selzer. "By utilizing LEFTA Systems software, the Minneapolis Police Department is adopting the best-suited software applications to document all of its training."

The Minneapolis Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to implement LEFTA Systems' applications in Minnesota. Existing clients include the Saint Paul Police Department, Saint Cloud Police Department, Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Nationally, LEFTA Systems applications are used by more than 450 agencies, including major metropolitan areas like Houston, Miami, Orlando, Albuquerque, Boise, Tulsa, San Francisco, Oakland, and Seattle.

For more information about LEFTA Systems, please visit http://www.leftasystems.org

Since 2006, LEFTA Systems has been one of the industry leaders in law enforcement software. Continually testing and improving their products, LEFTA Systems applications are now being used at local, state, and federal levels with over 450 agencies throughout the United States and more than 80,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. In additional to training software, the SHIELD Suite also includes Use of Force software, Vehicle Pursuit Software, Internal Affairs Software and Bias Based Profiling software.

