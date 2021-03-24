Minnesota Animal Nutrition Company Celebrates 50th Anniversary With a Bolder, Performance-Driven Focus for the Future

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based Zinpro Corporation, the leading provider of performance trace mineral animal nutrition, is commemorating its 50th year of business with a bold rebrand that represents its passion and commitment for the future: Advancing Performance Together ™.

"For the past 50 years, customers have relied on Zinpro to continually develop trace mineral products to help improve animal health and performance," said Rob Sheffer, president and CEO of Zinpro. "With a new brand identity that reflects our comprehensive, solutions-based approach, Zinpro is determined to remain the industry leader for the next 50 years. We are a performance company working side-by-side with our customers and partners to achieve better outcomes for animals and people."

Founded in 1971 by Dean Anderson as a small organic trace mineral company, Zinpro has grown into a leading global animal nutrition solution provider for ruminants, poultry, swine, equine, aquaculture, companion animals and even humans. In celebration of this anniversary milestone, Zinpro is inviting producers and consumers alike to learn more about how trace mineral nutrition improves the lives of both animals and people. Zinpro today revealed its new brand identity and website to introduce this bolder approach to animal nutrition solutions.

"Fifty years is a remarkable achievement," added Sheffer. "From humble beginnings, Zinpro has grown into the company we are today through scientific discovery to develop our products and continually advance our industry. This commitment to proven, tested solutions has helped us build trust with customers across the globe."

Today, the family-owned company employs a team of world class animal scientists, has 11 regional offices worldwide and sells its products in more than 70 countries across the globe.

Zinpro's team of experts helps producers with everyday animal health challenges including lameness prevention and inflammation management, while improving lifetime performance and productivity. And now, Zinpro is bringing this same approach to trace mineral nutrition for people through Mend + Defend®, its line of premium nutritional supplements designed for people looking for gut health and immunity solutions.

A key differentiator, Zinpro's performance minerals utilize a unique pathway for absorption - the amino acid transporter - allowing for exceptional uptake. This discovery - and subsequent peer-reviewed research across species - was foundational to the company's hard-fought success and continues to create new, innovative solutions.

To learn more about Zinpro's animal nutrition solutions and how Zinpro is more than minerals, visit zinpro.com.

About Zinpro

For more than 50 years, Zinpro has pioneered the research and development of performance trace minerals and innovative solutions that improve the health and wellbeing of both animals and people. As a family-owned, privately held company, our steady growth has come as a result of quality products, a world-class team of experts and a commitment to helping our customers achieve more through science-based trace mineral nutritional solutions. With 11 regional offices in 10 countries and products marketed in more than 70 countries worldwide, Zinpro is the global leader in advancing greater nutrition and smarter practices for a better, more sustainable world. To learn more visit zinpro.com.

