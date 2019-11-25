Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy Provides Laser Tattoo Removal Treatment and Training with Astanza Duality

EDINA, Minn., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy , a leading beauty academy and cosmetology school in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, is now offering advanced laser tattoo removal treatments with the Astanza Duality laser. Minnesota Brow aims to remove unwanted body art and cosmetic makeup tattoos with their new Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. In addition to performing laser tattoo removal treatments, Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy has partnered with New Look Laser College to offer informational and hands-on training courses for individuals interested in receiving laser tattoo removal certification.

"We're so excited to add the Astanza Duality to our practice and training school. Laser aesthetics is taking over the beauty industry and providing faster, better solutions to various skin concerns, especially laser tattoo removal. Many of our clients have expressed interest in removing unwanted permanent makeup and tattoos, and we're thrilled to finally offer them a safe and effective removal solution with this new technology," said Kay Holtz, owner. Best of all, we're able to train our students alongside the experts at New Look Laser College and equip interested laser technicians, entrepreneurs, and tattoo artists with the skills and knowledge to perform laser tattoo removal or start their own business."

The Astanza Duality is an innovative Q-switched Nd:YAG laser recognized industry-wide for its power, reliability, and efficacy. Featuring two of the most trusted wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, the Duality can successfully treat and remove a wide variety of tattoo colors safely from all skin types. The Duality's ultra-short pulse duration and high pulse energy produce intense peak power for unrivaled ink clearance in the fewest number of treatments.

New Look Laser College will be partnering with Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy to host five courses at Minnesota Brow's Edina location in 2020. Each course includes hands-on laser practice on a diverse pool of real patients and covers a comprehensive laser tattoo removal curriculum over the span of two days. Click here to sign up for a laser tattoo removal training course at Minnesota Brow Lash Studio & Academy.

Click here to see New Look Laser College's full 2020 course schedule.

"We're eager to partner with Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy and bring our extensive training course to the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area," said Justin Arnosky, Astanza Laser VP of Clinical Education and department head of New Look Laser College. "We can't wait to get out there and start training the next wave of future laser tattoo removal business owners and practitioners."

About Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy

Minnesota Brows Lash Studio & Academy is Minnesota's leading destination for learning the newest procedures and trends in the Beauty Industry. They offer training for a wide variety of cosmetic and laser services, including laser tattoo removal, permanent make-up, microblading, microneedling, eyelash extensions, and more.

All staff members are highly skilled artists and technicians who provide training to help students grow in their aesthetic careers. Minnesota Brow Lash Studio & Academy has partnered with New Look Laser College to provide in-depth laser tattoo removal training for body art removal and permanent tattoo make-up removal.

To schedule a consultation or book a training course with Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy, call (952) 938-0358 or visit https://mnbrowlashacademy.com/ . Minnesota Brow Lash & Academy is located at 5500 Lincoln Dr. #120, Edina MN 55436.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Etherea MX, Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/ .

