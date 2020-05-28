Minnesota CEOs join Children's Minnesota in response to recent tragedy

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is releasing the following statement on behalf of 28 executive leaders from across the state. They are joining together to stand united against acts of racism and violence.

As business leaders in Minnesota committed to the principles of greater equity, diversity and inclusion in our companies and in our community, we are deeply saddened and horrified by the recent death of Mr. George Floyd. We share our sincere condolences with his family and friends, and all those who mourn this tragic loss. His death while being restrained by Minneapolis police officers is yet another senseless loss of life—one that reflects deeply ingrained, long-standing injustice within our society. We are encouraged by the quick response of the authorities in terminating the officers and launching an investigation. We anticipate that it will lead to justice and accountability. It is hard to watch the video of the event as it is clearly evident Mr. Floyd was not treated with the dignity and respect he was due as a human being. These acts are painful and traumatic for our entire community, especially our communities of color. The repeated occurrence of racially charged events of this nature are contrary to the close-knit employment and residential communities we desire to have in Minnesota. We are committed to taking steps to eliminate the repeat of events like this in our society and committed to investing in substantive change in our organizations and the communities we serve to address racial inequities and social justice. Change has to start today, and it needs to start with us.

Penny Wheeler, MD

Allina Health

Jay Lund

Andersen Corporation

Corie Barry

Best Buy

Craig E. Samitt, MD

Blue Cross MN

David MacLennan

Cargill

Marc Gorelick, MD

Children's Minnesota

Bob Biesterfeld

C.H. Robinson

Doug Baker

Ecolab

Michael J. O'Leary

Ernst & Young LLP

Jeff Harmening

General Mills

Peter Frosch

Greater MSP

Andrea Walsh

HealthPartners

Beth E. Ford

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Geoff Martha

Medtronic

Charlie Weaver

Minnesota Business Partnership

Craig Leipold

Minnesota Wild

Daniel L. Johnson

Mortenson Construction

David C. Mortenson

Mortenson Construction

Chad Abraham

Piper Sandler Companies

Mark Urdahl

Red Wing Shoes

Brian C. Murray

Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Lisa Brezonik

Salo, LLC

Christopher M. Hilger

Securian Financial Group, Inc.

Archie Black

SPS Commerce

Julie Sullivan

University of St. Thomas

Andrew Cecere

US Bank

Laurie Nordquist

Wells Fargo MN

Ben Fowke

Xcel Energy, Inc.

