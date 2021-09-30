Minnesota Dental Association Announces 2021-2022 Officers and Trustees

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New officers and trustees were elected at the Minnesota Dental Association's annual House of Delegates meeting on September 24 in Bloomington.

The newly-elected 2021-2022 officers include: Dr. Amber Cziok as president; Dr. Tim Holland as president-elect; Dr. Rosalie Perpich as first vice-president; and Dr. Alejandro Aguirre as second vice-president. Continuing their terms are Dr. Doug Williams as treasurer and Dr. Stephen McDonnell as speaker of the house.

Dr. Cziok practices at Sibley Dental in Litchfield. Dr. Holland practices at Holland Family Dental in Owatonna. Dr. Aguirre practices at Endodontics Associates Limited in several locations throughout the Twin Cities. Dr. Williams recently retired from Great River Dentistry in Bemidji.

Elected to fill terms as trustees were Dr. Seth Huiras (Montgomery), Southern District and Dr. Lee Ann Herbert (Minneapolis), Minneapolis District.

Reelected to a second term as trustee was Dr. Geetha Damodaran (White Bear Lake), Saint Paul District.

Other trustees currently serving include: Dr. John Noack (Northfield), Southeastern District; Dr. Zach Hazelton (Bemidji), Northwestern District; Dr. Scott Wagnild (Fergus Falls), West Central District; Dr. Kimberly Lindquist (Duluth), Northeastern District; and Ms. Hallie Mathie (Minneapolis), Student District.

The Association looks forward to a successful year working under the direction of these dedicated leaders.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

