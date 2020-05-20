Minnesota Health Plans Announce Additional Support for People Affected by COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Council of Health Plans announced today that Minnesota's nonprofit health plans are enhancing support for enrollees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by extending cost-sharing waivers for in-patient treatment.

"Throughout this pandemic, Minnesota's nonprofit health plans have been nimble, coming up with innovative ways to support Minnesotans," said Lucas Nesse, president and CEO of the Council. "By taking additional steps, our goal is to continue to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans by further reducing the economic impact the pandemic may have on enrollees and others."

Member organizations of the Council are taking the following actions:

Treatment : To the extent permitted by law, health plans are extending waivers for cost sharing for in-network COVID-19 hospitalization on fully insured, individual and group health plans until Sept. 30, 2020 . Health plans are continuously assessing all aspects of care from diagnosis to hospitalization, as well as any other requirements, such as prior authorization or pre-certification requirements to ensure timely access to appropriate care. Plans that have committed to this extension include:

: To the extent permitted by law, health plans are extending waivers for cost sharing for in-network COVID-19 hospitalization on fully insured, individual and group health plans until . Health plans are continuously assessing all aspects of care from diagnosis to hospitalization, as well as any other requirements, such as prior authorization or pre-certification requirements to ensure timely access to appropriate care. Plans that have committed to this extension include: Blue Cross and Blue Shield/Blue Plus of Minnesota



HealthPartners



Hennepin Health



Medica



PreferredOne



UCare

Health plans are continuing to partner with state and federal officials to share information and mitigate risks. The situation is evolving rapidly, and health plans are making supportive changes to the scope of their coverage. The best way for customers to get the most up-to-date information on their health plan coverage is to call the number on the back of their member ID card or visit their health plan's website.

SOURCE Minnesota Council of Health Plans

