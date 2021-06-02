MINNETONKA, Minn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invivo, (meaning in the moment) is the first premium outdoor retractable speaker system that is weatherproof and prohibits vandalism. You can now have a stunning soundscape that graces your pool, patio, landscape or outdoor cinema. All activated by remote command, Invivo can be customized to your unique look and feel with the same design elements that you have in place.

Minnesota inventor launches Invivo - Retractable Outdoor Speaker system for the Soundbath that You've Always Wanted! Minnesota inventor launches Invivo - Retractable Outdoor Speaker system for the Soundbath that you've always wanted!

Morris Beard, a 30-year IT professional from Brooklyn Park, MN, graduated from an electronics engineering technology school, a self-described tinkerer and lifelong geek built his company Morris AV after he came home to realize someone had stolen his rock speakers. Beard brought on a partner, David Piehl Jr., that had a good handle on the mechanical aspects of the system, that was not only a positive influence on constantly improving his system, he believed in it so much, that he also became an investor in Morris AV.

After field testing in the harshest conditions of a Minnesota winter for 10 years, Beard said, "building an outdoor retractable speaker system is not easy, challenges included nature in general, water (including salt water) and finding the right parts and fabricators that can ensure the longevity of his speaker system", said Beard.

"Following the trend of people spending more quality time in their homes, due to these Covid-19 times, people are investing big-time in the remodeling and renovation of their homes, specifically with more elaborate landscaping, enhancing their pools, patios and outdoors.

"COVID-19 brought home the fact that your house is your sanctuary and with speaker sales booming nationally US $8.2B in 2021, the game has changed and we're on top of it, because we have engineered this high-end speaker system to hideaway, underground out of sight and out of mind," said David Piehl Jr.

The low voltage, Invivo retractable speaker system is luxurious, yet weatherproof, reliable and represents ultra-quality. Shop online or find a reseller near you and if you're searching for that dynamic tech gadget or innovative solution and want to add it to your product mix, we are currently interviewing prospective resellers all across the country that are in pool installation, landscaping, custom homebuilders, designers, audio visual integration and lighting.

Contact: Mark Luger – [email protected] – Phone – 612-850-3164

Website: http://morrisav.com

SOURCE Morris AV

Related Links

http://morrisav.com

