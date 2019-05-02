Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person in Minnesota With Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Colleagues at Karst von Oiste - It Takes a Team for the Best Compensation Results

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center's number one priority is seeing to it that a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota receives the very best financial compensation results. They are warning that 'free generic books' about mesothelioma or asbestos exposure are not going to answer specific questions a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are going to have.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center offers on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota receives specific answers to their questions along with an explanation of how the mesothelioma/asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation process works. For more information a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota is urged to call the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they take a team approach to their clients to ensure the best financial compensation results. As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 it is attention to detail about how or where a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos that leads to the most significant financial compensation settlement results." http:// Minnesota. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Vital Tip about lawyers and mesothelioma compensation from the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center: "Getting the specific information about how or where the person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos is vital and we are offering to assist a person like this list this information as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. It is this important information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim and without the specific details the best possible compensation will probably not happen as we know the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will confirm. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

http://Minnesota. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

