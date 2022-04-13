Minnesota Neurosurgeon among first in country to perform navigated spine fusions with Inspired Spine OLLIF Technology.

Dr. Hamid Abbasi, Neurosurgeon and CMO of Inspired Spine who developed the OLLIF procedure and its instrumentation noted "Spine care is very complex and even in 2022 most spine surgeries are performed via large open incisions with cauterization of underlying tissues, retraction and blood loss. We live in a pivotal moment as the spine field transitions to true MIS, which tremendously benefits our patients. We provide training and support for Spine Surgeons around the world, and are proud to help local surgeons like Dr. Samadani to bring this truly marvelous technology to our patients right here in our backyard in Minnesota." Dr. Abbasi has been training surgeons from around the world on the OLLIF technique since 2012 and is expanding the Inspired Spine Network nationally and globally.

The OLLIF procedure is a true minimally invasive lumbar fusion technique that employs an incision of 15mm, produces up to 90% less blood loss than a traditional fusion, and requires no muscle detachment to access the disc space.

Many patients are ambulatory within hours after surgery and are often discharged the same day. No deep infections have occurred during the first 1,500 procedures. By tremendously reducing the risks associated with surgery the procedure can be performed safely in elderly patients and patients with high BMI.

Inspired Spine has published 9 peer reviewed studies demonstrating significant reduction in the cost of the surgery, hospital stay reduction in MN from 4.2 days to 1.6 days, and a 20-fold lower likelihood of infection.

Inspired Spine is a Minnesota based company with 3 centers in Minnesota (Burnsville, Alexandria, and Crookston,) and is planning to open up nationwide centers in California and Texas in the next 12 months.

Dr. Samadani is a neurosurgeon who operates at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, North Memorial and Maple Grove Hospitals. For an appointment call 763 588 0661.

Call Inspired Spine at 952-405-6714 or visit www.inspiredspine.com for more information on the procedures or to set up a complimentary MRI review.

