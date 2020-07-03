Minnesota Parkour Gym Announces Record-Breaking $10,000 Prize Parkour Competition to Support the Creation of Their Online Parkour Academy

EDINA, Minn., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based parkour gym Fight or Flight Academy, is hosting an online parkour competition with a $10,000 prize, the largest prize in parkour history, to help promote the upcoming launch of their online parkour academy.

"We tired of seeing the best athletes in the world being underpaid," said Chad Zwadlo, founder of Fight or Flight Academy.

Watch to Learn More about Project Parkour Project Parkour by Fight or Flight Academy Online Submit One Line - Get a Chance at $10k

The competition will accept submissions from June 29 - July 5th, followed by a week-long public voting period. The winner of the competition will be announced during the Fight or Flight Academy Online Kickstarter campaign, starting July 8th, 2020.

To learn more about the $10,000 competition please visit projectparkour.com .

Fight or Flight Academy is making an online platform for Parkour instruction, and running a competition with the biggest prize pool in Parkour history!

Fight or Flight Academy, based in Edina, MN, has announced and is running a beta version of their online platform.

When COVID-19 came around, the Fight or Flight team knew it had to adapt to the climate. We decided to diversify, and bring our Parkour lessons online. Parkour is growing, and the trend is moving away from viral Parkour content, and towards learning how to do it yourself. Because of that, Parkour is on the precipice of super rapid growth. The thing missing? Widespread, professional, business-minded people.

"Fight or Flight Academy Online will be the biggest thing the Parkour world has ever seen" said Chad Zwadlo, founder of Fight or Flight Academy.

The platform is being built from the ground up, with top quality instructionals paired with online coaching, so people can learn how to do Parkour quickly and safely. We are also working with the top influencing Parkour athletes around the world to create a series of exclusive Masterclass guides.

Fight or Flight Academy is also running an online video competition called Project Parkour. Athletes go out and film a line (a Parkour run), submit it to us and post it online. We'll pick the bracket from our submissions, and then the community will vote on the winner. The winner will take home $10,000, which is the biggest prize for any Parkour competition in history.

In July of 2020, Fight or Flight Academy Online will be running a Kickstarter campaign to jumpstart the online platform.

Our team:

Chad Zwadlo has been teaching Parkour for over 10 years, and is one of the best instructors in the world. He's the face in front of the camera. Kim DeRider and Salvatore Steffano, the other owners, work behind the scenes constantly to push the brand forward. The three of them conceived Fight or Flight Academy Online, and have brought on the right people to make the platform amazing.

To date, no one in Parkour has sought to create something like this and followed through with this much rigor. Because of the untapped potential, we foresee Fight or Flight Academy Online taking off quite well.

To learn more, please visit our website projectparkour.com , or look us up on Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Fight or Flight Academy

Contact Person: Holden Hagerman

Address: 7355 Washington Avenue South, Edina, MN 55439

Telephone: 952-212-7310

Email: [email protected]

URL: fightorflightacademy.com





