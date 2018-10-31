Minnesota Recognizes November 1 as "John Smaby Day"

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Edina, Minnesota, native John Smaby set to become the National Association of Realtors®' 111th President, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton proclaimed today, November 1, 2018, as "John Smaby Day."

Smaby began his Minnesota real estate career as a six-year-old assisting his father's firm, Bernard Smaby Realty, in Edina. As a professional, John spent nearly three decades managing the flagship office for Edina Realty, where he served thousands of clients across the Minneapolis and St. Paul region.

Today, John took the oath for his one-year term leading America's largest trade association, where he will work to strengthen America's real estate industry on behalf of NAR's 1.3 million members.

Additionally, with midterm elections just four days away, Smaby has prioritized work to strengthen NAR's advocacy operations, ensuring both federal and local-level government decisions continue to support America's property owners and reflect the priorities of NAR's membership. Specifically, and in conjunction with NAR's advocacy staff in both Chicago and Washington, D.C., Smaby is focused on capitalizing on – and refining – NAR's advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill and in state houses across the country.

"The National Association of Realtors® continues to work to adapt our advocacy approaches to the evolving world. Above all else, we remain focused on effectively promoting policy issues related to homeownership and real estate investment in order to ensure our members will continue to succeed in any economic environment. We look forward to working alongside John and the entire 2019 NAR leadership team to accomplish all of these goals as we enter into the 116th Congress," said NAR Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Shannon McGahn.

The National Association of Realtors®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

