Minnesota Secures U.S. Government Support for World Expo Bid

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden has announced his official endorsement of the bid by the Minnesota USA Expo Committee to host a World's Fair in 2027, focused on the future of health.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our federal government. With unanimous consent from Congress in 2017 and now this crucial support from White House, Minnesota's proposal has become our nation's official bid to host the first World's Fair in the United States since the 1980s," stated David Loehr, co-chair of Minnesota's Expo Bid Committee. "This is a golden opportunity to bring worldwide attention to our region's special role in shaping the future of healthcare and medicine for people around the planet," continued Loehr.

"Our state's civic and business communities are excited that Minnesota has received official designation from President Biden as the official United States location for a 2027 World Expo," said Jonathan Weinhagen, President & CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber. "There is no place better suited on the planet to showcase innovations and discoveries that are advancing health, wellness, and well-being. I encourage the entire business community to join in this effort to showcase our region, our innovation, and our inclusive and diverse economy under the theme of 'Healthy People, Healthy Planet."

"This official recommendation is an important next step. We can now move forward on our plans to secure support for our bid here in the United States, and around the world," said Bid Committee co-chair Leni Moore. "Our focus on health places Minnesota USA Expo at the center of the world's attention on Covid-19."

Mark Ritchie, President of Global Minnesota and a founder of the Expo Bid Committee, stated "This federal government support comes at a time when the private sector is also stepping up in support of Minnesota's plans to organize the first World Expo focused exclusively on health. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new sense of urgency around bringing the world together to advance the common good."

The next step in the bid process will be a formal vote by the countries who are members of the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE). In 2017, Minnesota reached the final round in the BIE's voting for Expo 2023, with Argentina winning the final vote.

Official Website www.minnesotausaexpo.com

SOURCE Minnesota USA Expo

Related Links

www.minnesotausaexpo.com

