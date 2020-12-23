Minnesota Timberwolves Unleash New Attitude in Campaign Ahead of 2021 NBA Season

"Raised By Wolves establishes an identity and powerful energy that resonates on court and in culture," said Mike Grahl, CMO at Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. "Our team, our fans, and our community share a pack mentality and with this campaign, our untamed spirit and love for the hunt and the hustle are reflected in this anthem."

Exemplifying the team's tight-knit community and the organization's philosophy of collaboration, Timberwolves executives, coaches and players, including D'Angelo Russell, advised on the creative to capture and reflect the pack's collective strength and drive.

With fast cuts between their natural namesake howling loud and proud, to the team dominating on the court, the launch anthem ties together the hunt and the hustle that the team brings to the hardwood, including All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell and the 2020 No. 1 Draft Pick, Anthony Edwards.

"Raised By Wolves is about being part of this team and this state and this community. One part badge of honor; one part chip on shoulder," said Rocky Novak, CEO at Fallon. "We have been fans of this team for a long time, and it's an honor to be their partner at a particularly exciting moment in franchise history."

The campaign drops timed to the Timberwolves' first regular season game, airing on FOX Sports North. As Target Center will be without fans at the beginning of the season, the Timberwolves call together their wolfpack with digital presence across social media and out of arena advertising seen above the iconic First Avenue nightclub, across the street from Target Center – home of the Timberwolves.

This is the first work led by Fallon, who was brought on board to help the Timberwolves with strategic positioning, a season-long creative campaign, and media planning and buying. This includes everything from a draft day stunt that put Timberwolves' mascot Crunch at the doorstep of select season ticket holders to today's campaign launch that will be seen throughout the Timberwolves' market throughout the season

To learn more about the passion and ferocity of the Timberwolves, visit https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/.

To see more of the work and get to know Fallon, visit www.fallon.com.

