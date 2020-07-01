Minnesotans Making an Impact in the Crisis - 19 Fighting COVID-19: Unsung Heroes Creating an Impact During the Pandemic and Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 crisis has spread across the country, it has disrupted every aspect of American life.

Now, combined with a heightened awareness of the injustice African Americans have suffered during 400 years of racial discrimination following George Floyd's death and the ensuing protests, we are in the grips of two pandemics that have become inextricably intertwined.

Chuck Bolton 19 Fighting COVID-19 book cover

"How we fare through the COVID-19 and racial injustice pandemics remains to be seen. Yet, every storm has a silver lining. In the midst of these two crises are people – everyday heroes – who are leading with hope and purpose, making a positive impact in the world," says Chuck Bolton, CEO executive coach and six-time bestselling author of the new international bestselling book, 19 Fighting COVID-19: Unsung Heroes Creating an Impact During the Pandemic and Unrest, released on June 29, 2020.

Bolton continues, "The definition of impact is "having a strong effect on someone or something. On April 6, I launched Reinvent Your Impact: Unleashing Purpose, Passion and Productivity. That book shows you how to discover your purpose, how to ignite your passions and how to produce massively, so you can create an impact. To say much has changed during those 83 days would be an understatement."

Bolton adds, "For the last three months, I've identified nineteen people in Minnesota who operate with purpose and make an impact."

The stories of these unsung heroes are shared in this new book. In these pages, you will:

Meet an ICU nurse who cares for the sickest COVID patients and hear her moving story.

Learn how the school bus manager leads her district's effort to keep the students fed.

See how a CEO led his company to increase production 10-fold to meet the demand for a critical product in treating coronavirus.

Be introduced to a 21-year old man who orchestrated the clean-up of the looted Lake Street Target store in Minneapolis .

. Discover how a music teacher has lifted the spirits of tens of thousands for fifteen consecutive Friday nights through Facebook Live performances. She was called out by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz during his COVID update on May 7 as his "Good Story of the Day."

Governor during his COVID update on as his "Good Story of the Day." Read the uplifting and encouraging stories of fourteen additional Minnesotans who are creating an impact.

During this perilous time, we all seek inspiration from people who capture our hearts and minds, who show us the path through the storm. Their stories will fill you with optimism, hope and inspiration. In today's volatile and uncertain world, if ever there was a time for a book about people who are making an impact, now is the time.

About the Author

Chuck Bolton is a coach and advisor to CEOs and a six-time bestselling author.

Since 2000, Chuck has shown his clients how to reinvent their impact and create massive value through his coaching firm, The Bolton Group LLC. He loves inspiring and encouraging others to become their best, so they can make a unique difference in the world.

Chuck coaches and consults with leaders in the medical device, healthcare and life sciences sectors. In his prior corporate career, Chuck served as the group vice president, human resources for Boston Scientific.

100% of the author's proceeds from book sales will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland and Loaves and Fishes to fight food insecurity in Minnesota.

