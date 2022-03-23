Minno Expands Slate, Rolling Out More Originals To Meet Audience Demand

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children spend approximately seven hours a day with media. Further, studies show that two-thirds of parents expect time spent with kids watching television and movies to stay the same or increase post-pandemic. Consumers were projected to spend $41B on streaming video in 2021, and the children's digital advertising market is worth more than $2B in the U.S. alone.

According to the CDC, the most pivotal years of child development take place between birth and fourteen years. Further, Barna Group reports nearly 64 percent of Christians make their faith commitment prior to their 18th birthday.

"This is why Minno is going to work for Christian families, creating highly-vetted and fun shows for kids while also giving parents off-screen resources to navigate everyday parenting," says CEO Erick Goss. "Christian parents are overwhelmed by unlimited media options, but have very few good choices that reflect life in their own homes. We know kids thrive when they see themselves reflected on television, but the challenge is that kids and faith is practically off-limits on mainstream platforms. Minno wants to show families practicing their faith as a normal part of life."

In animated and live-action settings, Minno's slate of shows tells the stories of both real-life, contemporary scenarios, and well-loved Biblical stories. Minno's content is developed in collaboration with child development experts, formative research and theologians, and goes through a 50+ point vetting process that includes rigorous standards for quality, theology, education, ages and stage, and entertainment. The result is shows that greet kids right at their level, in their language, that illuminate the life Jesus calls them to.

Originals now available on the Minno app:

Cocoa Talk : featuring Cocoa, an animated cup of hot chocolate, and his sidekick marshmallow sister, Marsha. Together, they teach object lessons around Easter, Christmas, and life lessons.

: featuring Cocoa, an animated cup of hot chocolate, and his sidekick marshmallow sister, Marsha. Together, they teach object lessons around Easter, Christmas, and life lessons. Minno Church At Home : 54 episodes designed for kids to worship while at home.

: 54 episodes designed for kids to worship while at home. Minno 5 Second Parables : animated Biblical parables that illustrate the meaning in 5 seconds or less.

: animated Biblical parables that illustrate the meaning in 5 seconds or less. Minno's Hopeful Easter : a three-episode Easter experience for families centered around Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Resurrection Sunday.

: a three-episode Easter experience for families centered around Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Resurrection Sunday. The Minno Day Show (coming April 2022): an interactive experience anchored by a Bible verse and word of the day.

(coming April 2022): an interactive experience anchored by a Bible verse and word of the day. 5 Minute Family Devotionals: 125 turn-key video devotionals for kids and grown-ups to use together anytime, anywhere.

New series in development:

Micah's Super Vlog : an animated series centered on 10-year-old Micah and his friends as they navigate real-life situations with big imaginations and hilarious predicaments.

: an animated series centered on 10-year-old Micah and his friends as they navigate real-life situations with big imaginations and hilarious predicaments. God's Greenhouse: a pre-K series featuring music and Bible stories with the greenhouse friends.

a pre-K series featuring music and Bible stories with the greenhouse friends. Jemma vs. the Kitchen: a live-action sitcom following Jemma's cooking adventures for 8-year-olds and up.

Also in the works with creative partners are a limited short series that brings a Bible hero to life, a character-driven series that features bilingual best friends seeing God everywhere they go, a series with a new approach to Bible stories through movement and dance, an adventure series that will spark the wow and wonder of God in nature, and a fast-paced news style series that reports on and connects Bible stories in a familiar yet never seen before style.

"When we talk about the whole child, we believe that a child's spiritual life also fuels the other areas of development–social, emotional, and physical," says Denise George, Chief Content Officer for Minno. "We want kids to experience faith as a real part of their daily lives, giving them the opportunity to engage in stories and characters that reflect the faith and spiritual practices they see in their homes and communities every day."

Shows will be available on Minno's cornerstone streaming platform, Minno Kids. Featuring more than 125 unique shows and thousands of episodes, Minno Kids is available on streaming platforms and in all app stores. Parents can also bring the on-screen content full-circle with off-screen content on the Minno Life blog, which prompts conversations or carries lessons over with fun activities and practical guidance.

Minno is a kids' media and tech company that helps families experience Jesus every day and have a lot of fun together, on and off the screen. We are making screen time count by curating and creating shows, books, and resources that put kids first and support families. The Minno app, available on all platforms, includes more than 2,600 episodes in 125 shows, including 100 original "5 Minute Family Devotionals." Minno Life parent resources offers expert-written blogs, Life Guides on key topics, activity packs and downloads, as well as the Minno Raising Boys and Girls Podcast (2M+ downloads). Minno Kids Publishing offers the fastest-selling, Christian Book Award-winning children's Bible, the Minno Laugh & Grow Bible. Learn more at www.gominno.com.

