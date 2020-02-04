Minnow, the Next Generation Streaming Guide, Introduces New 'Prestige' Content Guide, Allowing Viewers to Find Specially Curated Selection of all Oscar®-Winning Movies, Golden Globe®-Winning Films and TV Series, and Festival Favorites from Sundance, Cannes, and More!
Feb 04, 2020, 12:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of two of the biggest events celebrating prestige films (the 92nd Academy Awards® and the Sundance Film Festival) Minnow, the next generation streaming video guide, has introduced a curated guide to help viewers find their favorite award-winning and festival selected film or TV series. From every film that has won an Oscar® in its 90+ year history, to every film or TV series that has won a Golden Globe®, to every film that has been an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival or Cannes Film Festival, Minnow has identified them all and cataloged them, making it easier than it's ever been for people find acclaimed titles on their streaming services.
These awards and festival playlists are available on Minnow via their newly-launched web-based platform (www.minnowtv.com) – with the lists coming to the Minnow mobile and TV applications on February 24th. With the launch of the web-based platform, viewers are now able to search through all their favorite streaming platforms on the web in addition to the existing apps.
Minnow offers a solution for the discoverability problem that increasingly plagues consumers. Akin to "Spotify" for film and television, Minnow brings together all of your popular premium video on demand services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime so that users can browse and build playlists of their favorite movies and shows to share with friends and family.
The 23 newly-curated award & festival sections allow viewers to easily and quickly find acclaimed films and TV shows from the following award shows and festivals, past and present:
Academy Awards®
Golden Globes Awards®
Emmy Awards®
British Academy Film and TV Awards
Critics Choice Awards
National Board of Review
Independent Spirit Awards
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Writers Guild of America Awards
Directors Guild of America Awards
Producers Guild of America Awards
People's Choice Awards
Teen Choice Awards
Sundance Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival
Toronto International Film Festival
Venice Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Tribeca Film Festival
Raindance Film Festival
New York Film Festival
Seattle International Film Festival
Slamdance Film Festival
"We're hoping that adding a one-stop library of the most popular festival favorites and award shows including the Academy Awards® will make it easier to find something to watch," says Founder and CEO Jes Bickhart. "I can't tell you how many hours I have spent scrolling through my content libraries on Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and now with Disney+ tack on another 5-10 minutes."
The problem with discoverability is not new. While the value to consumers is increasing, surfacing TV shows and movies they actually want to watch across a vast sea of streaming platforms can feel exhausting. Minnow accelerates the discovery process with universal search, un-biased aggregation, and editorialized content suggestions. Key defining features of Minnow include the ability for viewers to easily search, share and recommend movies, series and episodes they are passionate about with friends and immediately link to the streaming content instead of looking for the source. Additionally, critics, brands, festivals and users alike will be able to customize a limitless number of playlists of their favorite content. The consumer end goal for Minnow is simple; less scrolling, more watching.
With more platforms slated to launch this year including Comcast's "Peacock", AT&T's "HBO Max" and Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman's "Quibi" consumers are increasingly becoming frustrated by the paradox of choice.
The more users search, save, and watch, the more Minnow's algorithms will present them with content customized specifically to their tastes.
Minnow is currently available on:
- The web through MinnowTV.com
- iPhone and Android
- Tablets including iPads, Pixel tablets and Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire TV devices including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and smart Fire TVs
- Apple TV and Apple TV 4K devices
- Android TV devices including smart Android TVs, Chromecast, and Nvidia Sheild
**Coming soon to Roku, and other smart TVs
