Minor League Baseball and Octagon Announce Strategic Media Content Partnership

The three-phase partnership includes conducting in-depth digital fan research and current digital platform analysis, developing a media content strategy and leading a targeted media rights distribution strategy. With the first two phases complete, MiLB and Octagon are now focused on approaching the marketplace to identify, secure and enhance new media distribution opportunities.

"The media landscape is evolving quickly. Content rules the day and serves as the hook to current and next-generation fans," said David Wright, chief marketing and commercial officer of Minor League Baseball. "We are committed to staying ahead of the content curve and investing in the necessary resources to best position MiLB to drive meaningful fan engagement and overall growth in a hyper-competitive space."

"There is no U.S. sports property comparable to Minor League Baseball. With more than 6,700 games and 16,000 hours of live content annually available to fans, MiLB's reach and live content breadth is in a league of its own," said Daniel Cohen, Octagon SVP, Global Media Rights Consulting Division. "We look forward to engaging with new media and technologies to push the envelope on distribution and consumption that connects the next generation of fans with the stars of tomorrow playing in Minor League Baseball."

"Our fans are the lifeblood of our organization, and we must reach them both in and outside of the ballpark in ways that enrich their experience, amplify memorable moments and capture MiLB's unique spirit," said Katie Davison, MiLB's senior vice president of digital strategy & business development. "Our vast network of teams, athletes and fans gives us immense storytelling potential, and we're certain Octagon can help us bring these stories to life for fans and new audiences alike."

With a focus on technology, diversity and inclusion, and community impact, MiLB has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years across key business areas, including digital consumption, licensed merchandise sales, ballpark attendance and strategic national partnerships.

A continued commitment to drive deeper engagement with next-generation fans, coupled with MiLB's vast national footprint (covering 81% of the U.S. population) and compelling storylines, MiLB is uniquely positioned for growth as it considers the changing patterns of how fans consume media.

Some of Minor League Baseball's areas of recent advancement include:

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Octagon Media Rights Consulting

A division of Octagon Worldwide, Octagon's media rights consulting and advisory services leverage the strength and size of Octagon's proprietary data, research, analytics, and technology, to provide strategic consultation to major domestic and international rights holders, as well as teams, broadcasters, emerging distribution platforms, and the sports investment community. Octagon's data-based, end-to-end solution, helps clients evaluate the ever-changing landscape of content opportunities, and optimize value across linear TV, digital and OTT platforms.

