Minority-Owned ACS Praised for Executive Search Service by Major International Airport

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of an organization rises and falls with the quality of its leadership team; people are its most important strategic asset. When tasked with leading the executive search for the new CEO of Richmond International Airport (RIC), the ACS team approached this challenge as they would any executive placement: seeking to understand the RIC organization from the inside out, assessing their needs, providing counsel on best practices for C-level transition and delivering a high level of service at every step. ACS was surprised and delighted that the RIC team expressed their satisfaction and gratitude by outlining their experience working with ACS in 2 top industry publications: Airport Business Magazine and Minority Business Entrepreneur Magazine.

The articles referenced ACS' direct airport industry experience, insider perspective and the reputation for integrity and effectiveness of ACS' founder Eric Mercado, C.M., ACE, as factors that earned ACS the contract with RIC through a competitive bid process. They went on to describe the detailed methodology that the ACS team employed during the executive search and transition preparation process, stating, "Throughout the search process, ACS provided ongoing counsel on best practices for a CEO transition. This was invaluable as we prepared for the end of the successful 19-year tenure of current CEO Jon Mathiasen." As a result of these efforts, RIC proudly named veteran airport executive Perry Miller, M.S., A.A.E, IAP as their new CEO.

About ACS

Aviation Career Services (ACS) is a minority-owned, diversity-focused human capital firm founded by Eric Mercado, with 15 years' experience working with airports. ACS brings practical solutions in Talent Management, Adult Learning and Diverse Recruiting to the aviation industry. Please visit ACSfirm.com for the latest news and information about ACS and its services.

