Mint Chocolate Chance™ Takes Center Stage: Ben & Jerry's Joins Forces for Good with Chance the Rapper

Mint Chocolate Chance has a cool mint base with fudgy chocolate brownies. It was inspired by Chance's own favorite concoction growing up, when he would add his mother's brownies to mint ice cream. The Ben & Jerry's version is available as both ice cream and a sunflower butter-based Non-Dairy dessert.

Chicago's own Grammy-award winning artist, humanitarian, and philanthropist - who can't be so easily labeled other than that he magnificently colors the world – has this to say about his newfound flavorful fame: "I'm so excited to have my own flavor of ice cream with Ben & Jerry's. I grew up with their ice cream as a kid so getting to create a new flavor brought back a lot of great memories. It amazes me that no one thought to combine brownies and mint chocolate chip and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

The irresistible flavor also does some good for the world, with a percentage of proceeds benefitting Chance the Rapper's five-year-old non-profit, SocialWorks . SocialWorks aims to empower youth through the arts, education and civic engagement with programming that focuses on education, mental health, homelessness and performing and literary arts. SocialWorks directly impacts thousands of young people yearly while inspiring creativity, building dreams and advocating for youth success in all its forms.

"Chance the Rapper is a tremendous talent and inspiration," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy. "Through his flavor we hope to inspire creativity in the next generation and to spread the word about SocialWorks in a delicious way."

Mint Chocolate Chance, sure to be a chart topper, will appear on shelves across the US in the first quarter of 2022. It will be a full-time flavor retailing for $4.99-5.49. The brownies in Mint Chocolate Chance come from the Greyston Bakery which works to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment, one person at a time.

