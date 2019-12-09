Minter Holds Its First Demo Day Just Six Months After Launch, Announces Upcoming Changes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, the team behind the Minter network held an exclusive, invite-only event called "Minter Demo Day" in Moscow, Russia. The conference amassed over 100 attendees who were focused on practical implementation and real-world use cases of the Minter blockchain. The event featured eight workshops from the members of the core team and 13 presentations from developers and founders of the network's flagship projects who previously underwent a rigorous selection process.

While only 13 teams were invited, there were tens more applicants. In total, that represents hundreds of IT professionals, and such a foray is quite natural: with BIP and custom coins, people already can make some basic yet important transactions, such as order food, fill the car, go shopping, use on-line concierge services, book hotels and flights. That being said, today Minter counts over 100,000 users with a daily active audience of 10,000 people who make 30,000 transactions every day.

The range of topics covered during workshops included "Blockchain project incorporation: benefits and risks" and "Minter iOS SDK: the definitive guide to launching fast," among others. Video presentations of the Minter-powered projects that were showcased at the event will be available later at minter.org.

"I am pleased with everything, great meetup organization. Convenient location, eye-catching interior, high-quality sound — there is nothing to complain about. The content was spot on, with important news from the team and engaging presentations from the participants greatly balanced. Minter is developing, the community too, the project is alive and well," said Sergey Saliy, founder of the Minter blockchain data explorer MinterScan. "I was not expecting anything specific, I just view everything 'as is.' Shoutout to Minter team, thank you for the cool event!"

Quick Take on the Future Upgrades

Minter 1.1

Limited custom coins supply

Multi-signature wallets owned by up to 32 addresses with varying voting weights

Minimum reserve (frozen permanently) instead of custom coin liquidation

Mining rewards distributed on each 120th block and, in the future, upon request

The upgrade will be proceeded with if two-thirds of the validators vote in favor. The new testnet and explorer are already up and running.

Minter 2.0

Smart contract system

New MApps concept

Trustless Service for interconnectivity with external blockchains and introduction of atomic swaps

Own API

Minter 2.0 is scheduled to go live in Q2 2020, with the first testnet set to launch by the end of January 2020.

Minter Development Foundation is a U.S.-based entity supporting the development and adoption of the Minter blockchain ecosystem that allows individuals and organizations to create and manage their own coins and exchange them at a fair price with absolute and instant liquidity.

For questions regarding this release, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Dan at pr@minter.org.

