Minute Suites Starts Off October With A New Location Opening

BALTIMORE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Minute Suites announced the grand opening of their Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) location in Concourse C. The location opens on Thursday, October 1st. The company offers private, in-terminal suites to travelers trying to escape the crowds between flights. The new Baltimore location includes five suites all named after historic sites in the area. The private rooms include a daybed, TV, workstation, free WiFi, and several other amenities. The BWI location is one of the many Minute Suites the company has been working to open since the start of 2020.

"We have been planning BWI for some time and we are thrilled to see it launch," Dan Solomon, Co-founder and Director of Development said. "Our service has been highly sought after for years, and now it is in even higher demand."

Minute Suites is one of the cleanest places in the airport and the only spot you can unmask, relax, and naturally social distance yourself during a long layover. The company was founded by doctors and healthcare professionals looking to give wary travelers a clean and safe retreat during long waits between flights. Travelers can book a room for a minimum of one hour and a maximum stay of eight-hours depending on their individual needs. A number of locations also offer a bathroom with a 30-minute shower service.

Minute Suites has operations in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport. To book a reservations in advance, visit www.minutesuites.com/reservations.

In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC was founded as a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Shop of the Month and Shining Star Awards, Philadelphia International Airport's Edgie Award for Best New Store Opening, and Airport Council International Award for Best New Consumer Service, and the United States Department of Defense Patriotic Employer Awards. For more information, visit www.minutesuites.com.

