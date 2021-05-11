MiQ Appoints Media Agency Veteran as first Executive Vice President of Global Clients

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ, the leading global programmatic media partner, today announced that Candice Odhams has been named Executive Vice President, Global Clients.

Odhams will be responsible for maintaining MiQ's continued successful partnerships with global agencies and brands, as well as cultivating new ones, by helping to solve their unique business challenges through expertise in data science, analytics and programmatic media. Reporting to Richard Dunmall, President of the company, she will help MiQ's agency partners - and the global brands they service - uncover new ways to add value to the modern marketing ecosystem by connecting the right data, technology and programmatic experts to prepare for the cookieless future.

Odhams brings 14 years of experience spearheading business growth and profitability for major advertising technology and media performance companies. Most recently, she was Managing Director at Wavemaker London, where she drove business growth, client leadership, and new business efforts. Prior to joining Wavemaker, Odhams held several leadership roles within GroupM, as Vice President, Global Client Strategy at Xaxis, before being promoted to Managing Director, Global Client Solutions at GroupM's Performance Media Group.

"I've long admired MiQ for their pioneering and entrepreneurial achievements in the programmatic space and am looking forward to joining the business to bring MiQ's advantages to global clients and agencies," said Odhams. "It's exciting to be joining such a talented global team to help our partners navigate the increasingly complex and yet opportunity-laden landscape of addressable media."

"With our ten years of experience and building strong relationships and partnerships through exceptional service, partnership and performance, we are in a position to support clients with their business challenges at a global level across multiple markets," said Richard Dunmall, President, MiQ. "As we continue along our path of growth, Candice's deep experience from the agency world and resulting knowledge about what agencies and brands need at this critical juncture for the industry will be paramount for success."

