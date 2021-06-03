miR Scientific to Present the Award-Winning Prostate Cancer Application of its Liquid Biopsy Disease Management Platform at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- miR Scientific, LLC , a healthcare company dedicated to transforming global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization and monitoring of disease, announced today that its Chairman & CEO, Sam Salman, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Mr. Salman will discuss the planned commercial launch of miR Scientific's first product, the miR Sentinel™ Prostate Test. The award-winning, highly accurate liquid biopsy urine test was recently designated Breakthrough Designation status by the Food and Drug Administration, and is expected to be launched commercially later this year.

Mr. Salman will also provide an update on the company's product pipeline and global growth initiatives.

The presentation is scheduled to air on June 4, 1:00 PM ET. To watch live, register at this link. A replay webcast will be available following the presentation.

About miR Scientific

miR Scientific, LLC , is a healthcare company dedicated to transforming global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization, and monitoring of disease. Our team developed the miR Scientific Disease Management Platform®, which is comprised of proprietary, non-invasive and highly accurate liquid biopsy urine tests for the detection, classification and monitoring of urological cancers. The Platform is being utilized to commercialize its award-winning miR Sentinel™ Prostate Test. miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS, LLC, headquartered in New York City, with operating subsidiaries in Israel, Canada and Puerto Rico.



