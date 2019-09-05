Miracle Brands Selects Colling Media as New Agency of Record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a top-ranked national digital advertising and marketing agency, continues its growth by adding Miracle Brands® to its prestigious roster of clients.

Colling Media has been named as Miracle Brand's Agency of Record, and has been retained to create and execute a national marketing campaign designed to increase the awareness and sales of the brand's acclaimed products, including MiracleWipes for Heavy Duty Cleaning and MiracleWipes for Paint. The products are available nationwide at select Lowe's stores throughout the U.S. and online through Amazon.

"We're honored to have been selected by Miracle Brands to help them spread the word about their amazing products," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "We'll be employing a strategic selection of unique messages, channels, and tactics to ensure consumers discover and become loyal to their amazing products."

"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Colling Media," said Jamie Dall, President and Co-Founder of Miracle Brands. "Our products are innovative and unique, and so is Colling Media. We'll be working together to help America continue to discover how our high-efficacy cleaning products outperform the competition."

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

About Miracle Brands

Miracle Brands® manufactures high-efficacy cleaning products for professional tradesmen and household purposes. Miracle Brands® created the first ever painters' wipe called MiracleWipes for Paint for the painting and construction industries. The company understands that all-purpose cleaning product cannot provide optimal solutions for all uses; that's why it has created customized formulations for unique sets of problems for Auto, Paint and Heavy Duty Cleaning, as well as products for Leather, Electronics, Stainless Steel, Granite & Stone, Microwave & Cooktops, Glass, and Wood Surfaces. In addition, the brand offers MiracleSpray for Auto, Paint, Stainless Steel, cooktops, Glass and Granite. Miracle Brands' products for professional and household use can be found nationwide at select Lowe's stores and Amazon. For more information, visit www.MiracleBrandsUSA.com.





