MIRACLE CLEAN™ Is Set to Change the Way We Live

"MIRACLE CLEAN has a botanically derived active ingredient and offers customers a smart alternative to help disinfect surfaces and eliminate odors," says Rich Yoegel, VP-Home, HSN.

MIRACLE CLEAN is a new and effective alternative to those caustic cleaners – have you ever read your labels!? MIRACLE CLEAN kills germs as fast and as fierce as some of those cleaners with harsh, caustic chemicals, and is registered by the EPA for worry-free use virtually everywhere* – from kitchen to bathroom, windows & glass, stainless steel to sealed wood, furniture & even fabrics! It's even great to use on your baby's products and around pets – now disinfect with peace of mind their highchairs, cribs, toys, pet areas and even on food contact surfaces like countertops and cutting boards – NO RINSE REQUIRED!

"I've been in the industry for over 30 years and changed the stick good category with the introduction of the Miracle Mop that made history and even had a starring role in the movie Joy," says Joy Mangano. "Not until today has there ever been such a life changing product available in our cleaning world until now with MIRACLE CLEAN. I have never been more excited and proud to continue helping people live in a truly clean world where they can save time, money and headache with this all-in-one cleaning & disinfecting product. It is really that good!"

MIRACLE CLEAN is formulated with a Thymol active ingredient that disinfects the icky things lurking in our homes that the naked eye simply cannot see, from viruses to germs to bacteria to cold & flu and more*, this product has almost 5X the active ingredient than competitors with a Thymol derived active ingredient. It also starts to kill germs and more on contact and fully disinfects in 3 minutes*! If you read your fine print this is 3X faster than the leading Thymol based competition! It also eliminates 99.9% of common household germs*, and as a cleaner it's proven to cut grease, grime, clean spills and messes of all kinds, and leave virtually all surfaces sparkling clean.

MIRACLE CLEAN is infused with a powerful odor eliminator built right in so that it not only cleans but helps enhance the fresh finish everyone wants after a quick wipe of the counter or a deep clean in your bathroom! This powerful product also comes in 4 scent options defining the new smell of clean – choose from Fresh Linen, Orange Blossom, Spring Meadow or Warm Vanilla. The bottle is a pretty purple color topped off with an easy ergonomic 360-degree upside down and all-around trigger sprayer, so you can get maximum surface coverage with every spray ensuring that you are disinfecting properly and cleaning efficiently – plus no dripping.

"Working on this project has been such an eye-opening experience for me as a mom of 2 little children. To learn about all of the fine print in the world of cleaning products really makes our mission that much more real to educate not only mothers, but everyone on the right way to get a true deep clean in and around your house," says Christie Miranne, Joy's daughter and product lead for the Joy brand. "This product in my opinion is a mom's best friend because you can use it everywhere, it's easy, and it really works!"

The premiere set comes complete with 2-28oz bottles, 2-3.4oz travel size bottles and a 16-piece cleaning kit that includes 12 smooth microfiber cloths, 2 textured microfiber cloths and 2 dual sided extra-large sponges – all in perfect purple, Joy's signature color. Time to clear out your cleaning cabinet and replace virtually everything with MIRACLE CLEAN, the product designed to use nearly everywhere, every day, for every mess and more!

MIRACLE CLEAN is the game changing clean revolution!

Powerful multi-surface disinfectant & cleaner

Cleans like a dream – cuts grease, grime and so much more

Patented formulation that no competitor can duplicate

Concentrated, botanically derived active ingredient

Starts working immediately, killing 99.9% of household germs in 3 minutes or less*

Starts sanitizing immediately, soft surfaces in 2 minutes, hard surfaces in 30 seconds*

Eliminates 99% of common household allergens*

EPA registered

NSF listed

Earned the Good Housekeeping Seal

Proudly made in the USA

Complete with Forever Fragrant Odor Eliminating technology

Available in 4 delicious scents: Orange Blossom, Fresh Linen, Warm Vanilla or and Spring Meadow

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE WORLD PREMIERE LIVE on HSN this Friday night at midnight and all day Saturday September 15th!

Today marks a new day in cleaning… It's not clean until its MIRACLE CLEAN!

*Read label for directions. And full list of locations and surfaces. Use only as directed.

About Ingenious Designs LLC:



IDL is a subsidiary of HSN and was founded in 1991 by its president, Joy Mangano. Joy is one of the most recognized and successful electronic retailing personalities in the industry today. With more than 734 million sold, her famous Huggable Hangers® are in homes across the country! The company is a leader in designing, inventing, and marketing innovative and unique products including the original Miracle Mop®, My Little Steamer®, and the Clothes It All® Luggage System. In addition, IDL has broadened its scope by developing and managing product lines for icon and celebrated supermodel IMAN, celebrity chefs Ming Tsai and Lorena Garcia, Grammy Award®-winning producer Randy Jackson, and Four-time GRAMMY Award®-winner and American Idol judge Keith Urban.

