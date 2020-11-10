Miracle Flights Announces 2020 Holiday Card Contest for Kids: $400 in Prizes Awarded to Top Entries

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What does a holiday miracle mean to you? That's the question national charity Miracle Flights is asking young artists to answer with its 2020 Holiday Miracles greeting card contest. One grand prize winner will receive a $250 Visa gift card and be featured as Miracle Flights' official 2020 holiday greeting card. Second place will win a $100 Visa gift card and third place a $50 Visa gift card. The contest is open to children under age 18.

Lovepop

Participants can submit their original artwork through November 20 to the Miracle Flights website at www.miracleflights.org/contest. All entries must include the Miracle Flights logo and a jet plane—to reflect Miracle Flights' mission of providing free flights to critically ill children who need life-changing medical care far from home.

Voting will take place on social media from November 21 through November 28. The three entries that earn the most "likes" will then be submitted for final judging by Lovepop, the national greeting card company known for its one-of-a-kind 3D pop-up cards, gifts, and decor. Winners will be announced Wednesday, December 2.

"Working with Miracle Flights means so much to us at Lovepop because our missions are very similar. We're both dedicated to sharing love and creating special connections," says Wombi Rose, co-founder and CEO of Lovepop. "We're thrilled to be part of the Holiday Miracles greeting card contest and can't wait to see all of the inspiring submissions."

To learn more about Miracle Flights' Holiday Miracles card contest, see complete contest rules and submit your child's entry, visit www.miracleflights.org/contest.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialty medical care only available far from home. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 132,482 flights and typically books more than 600 flights per month on commercial airlines across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram .

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments. From beautiful cards to intricate flowers and magical decorations, Lovepop products make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. With hundreds of designs to choose from, Lovepop helps celebrate every unique individual, relationship, and occasion. For more information visit lovepop.com and follow the company at @lovepopcards on Facebook and @lovepop on Instagram and Twitter .

Press Contact: Erika Koff: (702) 261-0494 or [email protected]

