Miracle Flights: Holiday Travel Tips for Families Flying with Special Medical Needs

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday travel rush just days away, Miracle Flights is offering expert advice to help passengers with special medical needs fly easier this season.

The nation's leading medical flight charity, Miracle Flights provides free plane tickets to children and adults who need access to life-changing medical care not available in their local communities—coordinating more than 600 commercial flights each month to medical facilities across the United States.

The nation's leading medical flight charity, Miracle Flights provides more than 600 free commercial flights each month to help families reach specialized medical care far from home.

"Here at Miracle Flights, it's our job to make flying easier for hundreds of passengers every month," says flight director Rebecca Boyce. "Our best booking practices can apply to anyone with a special medical need."

Aim for direct flights—especially with wheelchairs. If a layover is unavoidable, Boyce advises allowing at least an hour between flights. Better yet, look for a one-stop flight with no plane change.

Let the airline know as soon as you book your reservation if you're traveling with a special medical condition, equipment or service animal, so they can accommodate you accordingly. Here's what to expect: Food allergies: Airlines will allow you to pre-board so you can wipe down your seats and tray tables.

Wheelchairs: Advise the airline if your chair is collapsible or motorized. If motorized, they'll need to know the chair's dimensions, what kind of batteries it uses (wet or dry cell) and how many.

Portable oxygen: Provide the airline with the brand name of your portable oxygen, rate of flow, and how it's administered. Also plan to bring a doctor's note with you when you board.

Service animals: You don't need to buy a second seat for your service animal, but airlines do require documentation to confirm training, shots and medical necessity. Check the airline's website to make sure you've got your bases covered.

Feeding pumps, monitors and other medical equipment: Have an official doctor's note handy as a safeguard. "Even if your condition doesn't impede your ability to fly, emergencies can happen," says Boyce. "It's important that anyone providing medical assistance knows your condition."



Arrive three hours early. During the holidays—especially during the peak daytime hours—allow an extra cushion of time to get to your gate. "A better choice, if you can do it, is to travel at off-peak hours—after 6 p.m. or on a red eye—to avoid crowds and save money," says Boyce.

Avoid setting off security alarms. Let TSA agents know if you have any surgical implants, and say something before you put your bag on the belt if it contains liquid medicines, needles or other objects that may set off alarms. "I always say, 'This is a medical bag,'" says Dona Krystosek, whose son has received 25 Miracle Flights for medical treatment. "This way, the agents know to set the bag aside to be hand-checked." Ice packs should be fully frozen, or they may not be allowed through security. TSA Cares provides additional assistance at security checkpoints for travelers with special circumstances. Call them 72 hours before your flight at (855) 787-2227.

Be prepared for delays. Unpredictable winter weather can mean flight delays or even cancellations. Pack at least two days' worth of medications in your carry-on, just in case.

Ask for help if you need it. "Seriously!" says Krystosek. "Your fellow travelers want to help if they can. You just need to ask."

For more insight on medical travel, visit miracleflights.org.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation to children and adults via commercial airlines throughout the United States. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 129,037 flights and currently books more than 600 flights per month. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

