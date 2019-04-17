Miracle Flights to Host FREE Family Drone Festival: Carnival in the Clouds

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Families and thrill seekers of all ages are invited to enjoy an exciting afternoon of aerial acrobatics performed by professional drone experts, plus classic carnival games, interactive STEM activities, food, live entertainment—and a chance to win a year's supply of Chick-fil-A—at Miracle Flights' inaugural community drone festival, Carnival in the Clouds on Saturday, May 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas (628 W. Craig Road).

Carnival in the Clouds is an official FOX5 Take 5 To Care event sponsored in part by Subaru of Las Vegas, Desert Springs Hospital and Henderson Hospital.

Admission to the carnival is free, with proceeds from $1 carnival games, raffle tickets and select food and beverage sales going to support Miracle Flights. The locally based national charity provides free commercial flights to critically ill children in Las Vegas and around the country who need access to specialized medical care far from home.

Scheduled demonstrations include the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, local drone companies AviSight and AlphaDrone and the California-based company IXI Technology, which will showcase DRONEKILLER, the latest in counter-drone technology.

Event attendees can try their own hand flying drones in the carnival's designated STEM Zone, which features a variety of interactive experiences including robotics, flight simulators, 3-D printing stations and a "Drone University" crash course in drone basics.

"Carnival in the Clouds pays tribute to the great air shows our Miracle Flights founder hosted in the community more than 30 years ago, while celebrating a new era in aviation and Las Vegas' leadership in the drone industry," says Mark E. Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights. "We are excited for this opportunity to bring together families and drone enthusiasts from across the Valley for a fun afternoon that also supports Miracle Flights' mission of helping sick children reach the life-changing medical care they need."

More event highlights include the Chick-fil-A Kids Zone with bounce houses and inflatables, "carnival row" with $1 games and treats, live entertainment and food vendors including Shake Shack, Kona Ice, World's Best Corn Dogs, Braud's Funnel Cake Café and more. Attendees can also enter raffles to win Chick-fil-A for a year, a Mavic Pro drone and drone pilot courses, among other prizes.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation to children and adults via commercial airlines throughout the United States. With over three decades of service to families in need, Miracle Flights has coordinated more than 124,000 flights and counting. For more information about Miracle Flights, to request flight assistance, or to make a donation, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

