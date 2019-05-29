Miracle Mile Advisors Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors, one of California's fastest growing independent investment advisory firms, has been named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2019. This is Inc.'s fourth annual ranking and the second consecutive year Miracle Mile Advisors has been named to the list.

This list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits.

"Miracle Mile Advisors was founded with the intention of creating a workplace unlike any other advisory firm—a place where our advisors feel supported and driven to deliver exceptional services for our clients," said Brock Moseley, founder of Miracle Mile Advisors. "Our familial culture can be attributed to our strong team dynamic and commitment to exceeding both our team members' and clients' needs."

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example the whole country can learn from."

Over the past several years, Miracle Mile Advisors has been recognized repeatedly as a top workplace by reputable publications, including InvestmentNews' Best Place to Work for Financial Advisors in 2019 and 2018, and Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2018 and 2017.

These prominent recognitions are a testament to Miracle Mile Advisors' hard work and passion for providing an alternative culture to traditional Wall Street firms. Learn more about career opportunities with our firm here.

More on Inc.com's selection criteria: Inc.com collected data on nearly 2,000 submissions and singled out 346 finalists. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. The strongest engagement scores of the best firms prioritized the most human elements of work: employee recognition, performance management and diversity.

About Miracle Mile Advisors: Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth families and businesses nationwide. As one of the fastest growing independent registered investment advisors in Los Angeles, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, customized and objective financial plans using portfolios with low cost and tax efficient strategies for risk management.

