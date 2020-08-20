Miracle Movers Becomes One of the Few Moving Company in Wilmington, NC, to Have No Day Labor

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Movers has assured clients that unlike other moving companies in the city, they have done away with hiring what's called "Day Labor." Day Labor, as the term suggests, is hiring labor on an ad hoc basis and paying them for a day's work. The drawback of such hiring practices is that the people hired by the company don't know if there will be another job for them available the next day. That's why, as the leading moving company in Wilmington, NC, Miracle Movers assures clients that it isn't how they operate.

Miracle Movers family. Our local Wilmington moving team!

Whether a home or business owner is moving to Wilmington, NC, or from the city, it is important to choose a reliable moving company. One of the ways to ensure that a company is reliable, and the fact that they can assure the safety of all items moved, is to examine how they hire labor. Labor that's hired only for a day or a temporary basis with no long-term plan in place is often not motivated enough to make sure that every item during a move is well packed and is safe. However, it is mainly smaller moving companies or those that want to cut costs that resort to hiring day labor.

Miracle Movers has said that "The company treats employees like family. All employees who work for the company are full time, and so there is no need to hire day labor."

Miracle Movers representative Chris Wilhoit added, "Our emphasis is on making sure that our clients' personal, precious and invaluable prized possessions are transported securely and reaches them on time at their new home or place of business. To ensure this level of security, we can only trust our family. That's why we only hire people who are family, who understand what we are trying to achieve and share in our vision of customer satisfaction."

To date, Miracle Movers has completed hundreds of moves for residents across Wilmington. The company offers special discounts via seasonal promotions that help people save money.

People interested in getting a quote for an upcoming moving project can do so by visiting the company's official page for Wilmington, NC, and filling out the brief online form.

