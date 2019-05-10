Miracle Tele's $15,500,000 Token Sale Ends May 15, 2019, With Exchange Listings to Follow

PRAGUE, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Tele launched in 2018 with a working product and a big plan to revolutionize the world of telecommunications. Since then, they have been steadily building a large and active community of users and supporters. They have also opened up a crowd sale to help boost their reach and improve the speed at which they continue to grow both technically and in the market. To date, this crowd sale has raised over $15,500,000.

Miracle Tele

ICO and Beyond

Miracle Tele is already ahead with hitting milestones -- in 2020 they plan to integrate their own blockchain with telecoms and IoT, making them well-placed to serve Smart Cities and beyond. Since the official start of their ICO eight months ago, they have achieved sustainable growth of their blockchain telecom network and sold over 50,000,000 TELE tokens. Now is the last chance to get the tokens in the crowd sale before they hit exchanges.

A Strong Team

As well as a solid founding team with vast experience across telecoms and blockchain globally, the Miracle Tele team has been growing solidly in the background, and they have recently ramped up their efforts by seeking the expertise of consulting CMO, Zia Word, who built and sold Chozun -- a blockchain-based travel ecosystem in China.

Zia joins CEO Andrew Burciks, who majored in political science at the University of Latvia, and for the past several years has worked with various Latvian companies on introducing blockchain technology in their business processes. Also on the team is CTO Aleksandar Djordjevic, a crypto enthusiast and "Under 30 CTO & Entrepreneur," and CCO Sagar Bansal, an IBM-certified blockchain professional who has worked on more than five ICOs.

TELE Token and Dividends

Miracle Tele pays 40% of their proﬁts to TELE token holders every two weeks, and early TELE holders have already been earning beneﬁts. With this new development, TELE investors will have the choice to stack their tokens for rewards, which get paid out in Euro, or trade on the exchanges.

Earning dividends with TELE is easy and is similar to Proof-of-Stake. Miracle Tele has its own "stacking" system; users "stack" their TELE tokens within the TELE app or website, and every two weeks they are paid dividends that they can choose to payout into real ﬁat (currently Euro).

To find out more information, please visit the website: https://miracletele.com/

Follow Miracle Tele on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiracleTelecom

Check out their Medium channel: https://medium.com/@miracletele.mobile/

Chat with Miracle Tele on Telegram: https://t.me/miracletelecom

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Andrew Burchik

Contact Email: andrey.burchik@miracletele.com

Miracle Tele is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value or of any value at all. Token sales are only suitable for individuals with a high risk tolerance. Only participate in a token event with what you can afford to lose.

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The Miracle Tele token sale is closed to U.S. participants and participants of all countries in which ICOs are illegal.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Miracle Tele

SOURCE Miracle Tele